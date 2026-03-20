How To Spot An AI Tax Scam This Filing Season

Tax scams are growing more sophisticated this filing season, with artificial intelligence giving fraudsters new tools to impersonate government officials and family members.

Tax Scams Hit 1 In 4 Americans

Victims reported an average financial loss of $1,020, underscoring the real-world impact of these schemes. The survey further noted that scam activity is year-round, with fraudsters creating thousands of fake IRS or tax-related websites, often using subtle misspellings or extra text to mimic official domains.

Nearly a third of respondents said they plan to use AI tools to assist with filing, a development experts warn could increase vulnerability to deepfake calls, emails, and phishing attempts.

IRS Dirty Dozen Highlights AI Threats

The IRS this week released its annual “Dirty Dozen” list of top tax scams, highlighting AI-enabled phone fraud, phishing, smishing, spoofed caller IDs, and fake charity schemes as primary threats this season. Many scams now use AI-generated voices and texts to impersonate IRS officials or relatives.

Evey Owen of the Better Business Bureau told Fox10 News that AI has made impersonation alarmingly easy. "Anybody can use AI to change their sound, to change their image, and they can even make it look like they're calling from D.C., so people believe they're the IRS," Owen said.

Fraudsters are exploiting confusion around new tax rules under the Trump administration, and with IRS-reported refunds up 14% this year, the financial incentive for criminals has increased sharply, according to the Wall Street Journal.

How To Protect Yourself During Tax Season

The IRS is urging Americans to take a cautious approach this filing season, emphasizing the importance of slowing down and verifying any tax-related communication before taking action.

The agency advises taxpayers not to click on links received through unsolicited emails or text messages, a common tactic used by scammers to steal sensitive information. It also recommends verifying the credentials of any tax preparer before sharing personal or financial documents.

As an added layer of protection, the IRS encourages individuals to obtain an Identity Protection PIN—a six-digit code designed to prevent unauthorized tax filings in a taxpayer's name. Officials also stress the importance of checking refund statuses or account details through official IRS channels rather than third-party links.

In cases of suspected fraud, taxpayers are urged to report suspicious messages or activity to both the IRS and the Federal Trade Commission.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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