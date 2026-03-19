Can Trump's Tax Cuts Actually Beat $4 Gas? Here's The Math

Rising gasoline prices threaten to erode the benefit of larger tax refunds expected under President Donald Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill Act, analysts and economists warn.

Brent crude futures surged to nearly $112 per barrel on Thursday, while WTI crude oil futures were trading 3.23% higher at $99.52 per barrel as of 12.25 PM ET, with the national average at $3.88 per gallon, per AAA.

John Mercer, Head of Global Research at Coresight Research, told Benzinga that while refunds offer a temporary cushion, they won’t fully absorb higher fuel costs.

Total tax refunds for 2026 are expected to rise by $31–33 billion (9.4–10% year-over-year) — roughly equal to one month’s typical national gasoline spending, according to Mercer.

With gas prices already up 21.2% year-over-year as of March 16 per the EIA, consumers are spending $6.3 billion more per month, meaning refunds could cover just over five months of that burden. A sharper price spike — like the ~44% year-over-year surge seen during the first eight weeks of Russia’s Ukraine invasion — would shrink that window to about 2.3 months.

Non-Drivers, EV Owners Insulated

Their estimate: the average household could pay $740 extra in gas costs this year, wiping out — and in some cases exceeding — per-household tax refund estimates of $360 (IRS), $534 (Morgan Stanley), and $748 (Tax Foundation). Non-drivers and EV owners would be unaffected.

Could Gas Fall Below $3 By Summer?

Energy Secretary Chris Wright offered a more optimistic outlook on Sunday, while speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, suggesting prices could fall below $3 per gallon by summer.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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