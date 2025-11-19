Retirees Often Face Higher Taxes After A Spouse Dies: Steps To Avoid 'Survivor's Penalty' From The IRS

Losing a spouse can deliver a second blow after grief, which is a higher tax bill. Financial planners warn that the so-called "survivor's penalty" can sharply raise lifetime taxes if couples don't plan.

How Filing Status Change Drives Higher Taxes

When one spouse dies, the survivor often keeps much of the same income but must file as single instead of married filing jointly. Single filers move through narrower tax brackets and claim a smaller standard deduction. For 2025, the IRS lists a $15,000 standard deduction for single taxpayers versus $30,000 for married couples filing jointly or qualifying surviving spouses. That shift alone can push more income into higher brackets.

Required minimum distributions from inherited traditional IRAs can add to the damage. The same withdrawal that fit comfortably in a joint return may shove a surviving spouse into a higher marginal bracket once they file alone, increasing federal income tax on every additional dollar.

Other federal thresholds also tighten. The IRS and Social Security Administration tax up to 85% of Social Security benefits when "combined income" exceeds $25,000 for single filers but $32,000 for joint filers. A widowed person who keeps similar investment income can suddenly owe tax on a much larger share of those benefits.

Medicare Surcharges And Investment Taxes Pile On

Medicare costs can climb, too. In 2025, income-related surcharges for Medicare Part B and Part D (IRMAA) start when modified adjusted gross income tops $106,000 for single filers, compared with $212,000 for joint filers. The 3.8% net investment income tax also kicks in sooner at above $200,000 of income for single filers versus $250,000 for joint filers.

Advisers Urge Proactive Planning For Future Widowhood

Advisers, including those at the Senior Resource Center, say couples should treat widowhood as a planning problem, not just a personal risk. In the decade before retirement, households are advised to run multi-year tax projections and use partial Roth conversions, larger withdrawals, or charitable gifts while they can still file jointly, deliberately shrinking future pretax balances.

Couples can also coordinate when to claim Social Security and pensions so the surviving spouse keeps more guaranteed income and faces lower taxable withdrawals. IRS Publication 559 notes that a surviving spouse can still file a joint return for the year of death and highlights special rules for survivors.

