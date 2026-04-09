Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chair Charlie Munger wasn't talking from the sidelines. By the time he died in 2023 at 99, he had lived through divorce, buried a child, lost his eyesight in one eye, and rebuilt his life more than once — and still came back to the same blunt conclusion about how people handle hardship.

When Life Actually Hits, Not Just In Theory

That line lands differently when you know the backdrop.

In his early 30s, Munger's life unraveled fast. His first marriage ended in divorce. Around the same time, his 9-year-old son died of leukemia.

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That wasn't a minor setback. That's the kind of stretch that can stop people completely.

Instead, he kept going.

"I have the theory that the dumbest thing you can ever do in life is to ever feel like a victim," Munger said. "And any politician that makes people feel like victims I automatically dislike. I never saw any good to come off feeling like a victim. Even if you are a victim, I think it's a mistake."

He wasn't dismissing pain. He had already lived through it. His point was about what happens next.

The Pattern He Saw Everywhere

Munger didn't treat this like personal advice. He saw it as a pattern.

"The Chinese were living in poverty, subsistence agriculture in caves and so on, real poverty, hundreds of millions of them and they worked their way out of poverty, and look at them now," Munger said in the documentary.

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Whether it was one person dealing with loss or entire populations facing poverty, he believed the same split showed up.

Some stay focused on what's wrong.

Others focus on what's next.

The Example Closest To Him

Munger pointed to Berkshire Hathaway Chair Warren Buffett as proof that the mindset holds up even when it gets personal.

"I have never heard Warren complain about a downdraft," Munger said. "I've never heard him indicate that he regards the world as been-being unfair to him, even when Susie died, which really shook him up, uh, for quite a while even, but he never complained. He never thought the world was being unfair when they took her away."

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That wasn't business. That was loss.

Buffett felt it. Munger made that clear. But he didn't turn it into a story about being wronged.

That consistency is what stuck with him. Across decades, across different kinds of hardship, the same divide kept showing up.

Munger had lived through enough to know the difference wasn't theoretical.

Some people complain. Others soldier through.

He was clear on which one he believed actually works.

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