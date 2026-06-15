Coast FIRE Is Rising as Young Investors Seek Freedom Without Extreme Saving

The traditional FIRE movement, short for Financial Independence, Retire Early, has long been associated with extreme saving, aggressive investing and retiring decades before the typical retirement age. But a growing number of younger investors are turning to a more flexible version known as Coast FIRE.

According to Business Insider, Coast FIRE allows people to save and invest enough early in life so their portfolio can compound over time and eventually fund retirement, even without large future contributions.

Unlike traditional FIRE, Coast FIRE does not mean quitting work completely. Instead, after reaching a "Coast FIRE number," investors may only need to earn enough to cover current living expenses while their investments continue growing in the background.

A Middle Path Between Burnout And Freedom

Andy Hill, founder of Marriage Kids and Money, described Coast FIRE as a middle-ground strategy that works for families, couples and people who are not ultra-high earners. After reaching a $550,000 Coast FIRE target, Hill left a stressful corporate career and now works around 20 hours a week.

Coast FIRE is one branch of the broader FIRE movement, alongside Lean FIRE, Fat FIRE and Barista FIRE. To estimate a Coast FIRE number, investors typically consider age, desired retirement age, expected spending, investment returns and inflation.

Still, Hill cautioned that Coast FIRE is based on projections, not guarantees. Inflation, fund fees, advisor costs and market returns can all affect outcomes.

Why Young Investors Like It

Coast FIRE is gaining traction as younger investors increasingly question traditional retirement advice centered on aggressive saving.

That uncertainty helps explain Coast FIRE's appeal. Rather than choosing between extreme frugality and spending freely, the strategy offers a middle path: build enough wealth early so future financial security is not ignored, while still maintaining flexibility and enjoying the present.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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