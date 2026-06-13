Speaking on the House of Haymakers podcast earlier this month, the Shark Tank star revealed “there was a time” when his net worth exceeded that of the top two tech billionaires combined. But he said, “I didn’t care. I wasn’t trying to maximize my wealth, I was trying to win with the Mavs (Dallas Mavericks).”

Cuban also warned against the concentration of wealth, citing 10-15 companies that are now trillion dollars; at the same time, there are 4,900 that haven’t yet joined the league.

“Overconcentration of wealth is a problem. Now, the question is, how do you respond to it?” asked Cuban

Cuban then shared how he was able to maintain his wealth due to a strategic move he made when selling his company to Yahoo Inc. “They didn’t pay us in cash, and I sold calls and bought puts to protect myself if it went down,” he explained.

He warned that even the wealthiest could see their fortunes plummet if the stock market crashes again.

“There’s still every good chance that all these, you know, the Elon’s of the world, etc., the stock market could crater again,” said the billionaire entrepreneur.

In The Joe Walker Podcast in 2021, Cuban detailed how he protected his $1.4 billion from the $5.7 billion sale of Broadcast.com to Yahoo in 1999. He used a collar strategy on his Yahoo holdings, selling some potential upside while buying downside protection through put options.

The trade was later widely regarded as one of the greatest and most innovative deals in Wall Street history, according to Cuban. “It wasn't just protecting it, I made more money, and that was the lucky part,” he added.

Cuban’s Financial Playbook

Cuban’s comments offer insight into his financial wisdom and disciplined approach. In a previous interview, he expressed regret over not paying off his credit cards every 30 days, suggesting that he values financial responsibility.

Additionally, he has expressed concern over his children growing up entitled due to his wealth, indicating his desire to raise grounded individuals despite their privileged upbringing.

Mark Cuban is the co-founder of Cost Plus Drugs, a healthcare company focused on lowering prescription drug prices, and remains an active investor in startups after leaving Shark Tank. He also retains a minority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

According to the latest Forbes estimates, Cuban’s net worth is approximately $6 billion. Meanwhile, Elon Musk’s net worth stands at $982.6 billion, while Jeff Bezos is worth $251.5 billion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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