Higher Gas Prices Impact on Benzinga Viewers

When it comes to higher gas prices at the pump, the impact may not be impacting everyone yet.

Benzinga asked viewers of the "PreMarket Playbook" show on Friday about making changes to spending. Hosted by Ryan Faloona, "PreMarket Playbook" airs Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

"With higher gas prices, which best describes you?" Benzinga asked.

Here are the results:

Scaling back on takeout spending: 27%

Adjusting travel plans for summer: 15%

Scaling back on grocery spending: 8%

None of the above: 50%

The poll showed that 50% of viewers said they're not adjusting spending habits when it comes to groceries, summer plans or restaurant spending.

Of the three other options, takeout spending saw the biggest impact at 27%, followed by summer plans at 15%. Grocery spending got the lowest vote percentage, which could mean consumers are cutting spending elsewhere.

Consumer Spending Habits

The data also showed that sit-down restaurants were experiencing fewer visits year over year.

The Benzinga poll shows similar data that restaurant spending could be among the first areas cut to offset higher gas prices at the pump.

Patrick De Haan, known on social media as GasBuddyGuy, recently tweeted that higher gas prices could lead consumers to reconsider summer vacation plans, especially if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

“Lawmakers have a narrow window to reverse course and fully restore the Strait. If that doesn’t happen soon, Americans will start changing their summer travel plans,” De Haan tweeted.

Some travel companies have hinted that higher gas prices could hurt revenue and bookings in the summer months.

“We expect the impact of the situation in the Middle East will be higher in the second quarter than it was in the first quarter,” Booking CEO Ewout Steenbergen said.

The Booking CEO said March had the “highest concentration of cancellations.”

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