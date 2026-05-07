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May 7, 2026 2:09 PM 3 min read

How Lower ETF Fees Are Saving 401(k) Investors Thousands

Wall Street's intensifying ETF fee war may be delivering an unexpected benefit to millions of retirement savers: potentially larger 401(k) balances over time.

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That trend matters because even tiny differences in expense ratios can significantly affect long-term retirement returns through compounding.

For example, consider a worker with a $500,000 retirement portfolio earning an average annual return of 7% over 25 years. If the portfolio carries a 0.50% annual fee, the net annual return falls to 6.5%, growing the portfolio to roughly $2.41 million over time.

But if the investor pays just 0.03% in annual fees, the portfolio compounds closer to 6.97% annually and grows to about $2.69 million. The difference, nearly $280,000, comes largely from fees and lost compounding, illustrating how even a few basis points can have a meaningful long-term impact.

Low-Cost Investing Gains Ground In Retirement Accounts

The growing popularity of low-fee products is increasingly influencing retirement-plan construction as employers and plan sponsors face pressure to keep costs down for workers.

Americans held roughly $10 trillion in 401(k) plans as of late 2025, according to Investment Company Institute data, making fees a critical factor for long-term retirement outcomes.

Still, not every ETF is racing toward rock-bottom pricing. Active ETFs, leveraged and other tactical, and income-oriented strategies often carry higher fees due to portfolio management costs and more complex strategies.

Investors should also keep taxes in mind, since a large share of the income may be taxed as ordinary income.

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

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