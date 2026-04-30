Fed's Steady Rates Lock In Pain For Borrowers, Gains For Savers: Here's What To Know

Borrowing costs across the U.S. are set to remain elevated, as interest rates are expected to stay higher for longer.

The Federal Reserve left its benchmark federal funds rate unchanged at 3.50%–3.75%, with Jerome Powell indicating policymakers are in no rush to begin cutting amid persistent inflation pressures.

The decision extends a period of "higher-for-longer" policy. Here's what that means for consumers: borrowing costs remain elevated, while savings rates continue to offer relatively strong returns.

Credit Cards

Most credit cards carry variable rates that closely track the Fed's benchmark. The average annual percentage rate remains just below 20%, according to data from Bankrate.

With no rate cuts on the horizon, borrowing costs on revolving credit are likely to stay elevated, making it expensive for consumers to carry balances.

Mortgages

Fixed mortgage rates are influenced more by long-term Treasury yields than by the Fed directly, but they remain elevated amid inflation concerns.

War-driven energy price shocks and broader uncertainty have pushed the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate to around 6.38%, up from roughly 5.99% at the end of February, leaving many homeowners reluctant to refinance or move.

Car Loans

Auto loan rates remain high, adding pressure on affordability.

The average monthly payment on a new car rose to a record $773 in the first quarter of 2026, according to Edmunds, as buyers stretch loan terms to offset higher borrowing costs.

Savings

Higher rates continue to benefit savers.

Top-yielding online savings accounts and one-year certificates of deposit are still offering yields around 4%, according to Bankrate—well above levels seen for much of the past decade.

Inflation Keeps Policy Tight

Inflation pressures remain a key reason the Fed is holding rates steady.

Recent business surveys from S&P Global indicate input and selling prices are rising at a faster pace, suggesting renewed cost pressures from energy and supply chains.

Food inflation is also accelerating, with data from The Kobeissi Letter showing a 7.9% year-over-year increase in food and beverage prices in March as fuel and input costs feed through the system.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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