When Andrew called into “The Ramsey Show” recently, he wasn't asking how to clean up the debt. He wanted to know if he could avoid paying it altogether.

A Windfall And A Dangerous Idea

“I'm wanting to play the waiting game,” Andrew said. “I don't want to pay it off. I just want to let it fall off on its own.”

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Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey didn't hesitate. “No, honey. You owe the money,” he replied.

The story quickly took a turn that even Ramsey admitted caught him off guard. Andrew explained that he was shot by a 14-year-old using a 3D-printed gun, which resulted in a $250,000 settlement from the child’s mother's homeowner's insurance policy.

“That's the wildest thing I've ever heard,” Ramsey said. “You got shot by a 3D-printed firearm. This is fascinating.”

But despite the unusual circumstances, Ramsey stayed focused on what he saw as the real issue: Andrew's approach to responsibility.

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Cleaning Up The Mess

The $70,000 debt stemmed from the Dodge Hellcat Andrew purchased. He later sold the car without paying off the loan and without properly transferring the title.

Ramsey's advice was simple and direct: Use the settlement money to clean up the debt immediately.

“When you get your $250,000, you write a check and you pay the people that you owe because you screwed them,” he said.

Andrew asked if he could try to settle the debt for less. Ramsey said that's possible, but only if the intent is to resolve the debt honestly.

“Call them up and say, ‘I need to settle this debt. What will you accept?'” he said. “And whatever they tell you, write them a check.”

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Integrity Over Shortcuts

The conversation quickly moved beyond numbers and into something deeper: character.

Ramsey pushed back hard on Andrew's idea of waiting for the debt to disappear from his credit report.

“If you want to become a wealthy person that changes your family tree, you have to become a person of extreme integrity,” Ramsey said. “Quit doing crap under the table… and quit looking for a shortcut on everything.”

Co-host John Delony added his own perspective, focusing on how people are perceived by others.

“All a brand is is who you are when you're not in the room,” Delony said. “What do people think about you?”

He encouraged Andrew to become someone others can rely on–a strong father, a dependable person, and someone known for doing the right thing.

With two kids at just 21, Ramsey framed the situation as a defining moment.

“Be a man of extreme integrity,” he said.

The takeaway wasn't complicated. The $250,000 settlement could either help Andrew reset his life or reinforce the same behaviors that got him into trouble.

Stories like Andrew's show how sudden financial windfalls can create both opportunity and risk. Platforms like Public make it easier for people to put money to work responsibly, offering access to stocks, ETFs, and other investments that can help align funds with long-term goals.

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