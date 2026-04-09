Ralph from Charlotte, North Carolina, has a situation many would envy: the 87-year-old retiree is financially comfortable, but still has to figure out how to reach one final milestone — $1 million in net worth before passing away.

He called into "The Ramsey Show" and said it's "just a goal" for him to reach $1 million before he passes away. Ralph has $42,000 in a brokerage account, $40,000 in the bank, a $96,000 IRA, $33,000 in silver, a paid-off house, and three cars, he told personal finance expert Dave Ramsey.

"I’m trying to get to a million dollars before I croak," Ralph said. "I don’t owe anybody anything. Everything has been paid for."

Don't Miss:

Better Than Silver, Checking Account

Ramsey advised Ralph to think about putting his money to work through smarter investments if he wants to give this goal a real chance. Ralph has about $150,000 sitting in cash, brokerage, and IRA accounts that could grow much faster if invested in higher-return options like mutual funds, Ramsey said.

"You could roll all of it into a simple mutual fund investment and all the money would do better there than it’ll do in silver, than it’ll do in the checking account," Ramsey said. "All of those things are underperforming by at least 10% a year."

See Also: Caught With Nothing Saved for Retirement? These 5 Game‑Changing Tips Could Still Save You

‘Slightly Aggressive' Investments

Numbers aside, Ramsey said that Ralph is in a solid financial spot, and it would be ok if he didn't do anything. He encouraged him to sit down with an advisor to look at slightly aggressive investments to reach his $1 million target.

"Sit down with someone that has the heart of a teacher, gently, carefully decide yourself what you’re comfortable with investing, which items you’re comfortable liquidating and moving into a slightly more aggressive investment," Ramsey said. "If that’s your goal and what you want to do, then you can do that with every one of those things."

For people like Ralph who want to make their money work harder, platforms like Public let you easily access stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds — providing tools to invest thoughtfully and align your portfolio with your long-term goals.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock