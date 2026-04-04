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The survey found that 82% of Americans say the financial situations of close friends or family have affected how they think about their own finances, creating a culture of comparison that's amplified by social media. This financial "FOMO", the fear of missing out on the lifestyles others appear to be living, is creating new sources of tension within social circles.

Younger Americans are feeling this most acutely. The survey found that those aged 25-40 are more likely than their older peers to feel out of sync with friends on major life milestones like housing purchases (35% vs. 23%) and career progress (31% vs. 22%). As a result, they're nearly twice as likely to experience financial conflict with their friends (28% vs. 16%).

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Half of Americans (51%) believe finances should remain private, a long-held cultural taboo. 40% feel embarrassed about their financial situation, and another 40% say differing money values create too much friction. 34% simply fear conflict. These are barriers that persist across all age groups, suggesting that our discomfort with talking about money is a deeply rooted cultural issue, not just a generational quirk.

"Too many Americans are carrying financial stress alone," said CFP Board CEO K. Dane Snowden in a statement accompanying the report. "That quiet burden can affect relationships, confidence and the ability to fully show up."

The irony is that while people are isolating themselves to avoid financial conversations, they're also turning to less reliable sources for financial advice. The survey found that while financial advisors are the most trusted source (43%), many people still rely on friends and family (32%), banks (29%), and financial websites (29%). A concerning 12% turn to social media, a place notorious for misinformation and get-rich-quick schemes.

The path forward requires breaking this cycle of silence. It means normalizing conversations about money, not as a source of shame or comparison, but as a shared reality. It means being honest with friends and family about what you can and can't afford, and finding ways to connect that don't revolve around expensive dinners or lavish vacations.

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For those struggling, it also means seeking out professional guidance. The survey found that nearly three-quarters of Americans (71%) would feel comfortable discussing financial topics with a trusted, independent financial advisor if they had access to one. A qualified professional can provide not just a plan, but also a neutral, third-party perspective that can help facilitate difficult conversations and turn financial anxiety into a proactive strategy.

Ultimately, the affordability crisis is a reminder that our financial health and our social health are inextricably linked. When we can't afford to be with the people we care about, we all pay a price that's far greater than the cost of a plane ticket.

Many Americans feel financial stress but hesitate to discuss money with friends or family. Platforms like AdviserMatch can help by connecting you with an independent, qualified financial advisor who can provide guidance, answer questions, and help you plan for your financial goals.

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