Robert Kiyosaki is telling his followers that the global stock market is collapsing.

The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author used recent market volatility in Asia to argue that traditional paper assets are unsafe during geopolitical conflicts. In a March 4 Facebook post, Kiyosaki pointed to severe sell-offs across international exchanges as evidence for his long-standing financial philosophy.

“THE GLOBAL STOCK MARKET IS COLLAPSING,” he wrote.

He specifically highlighted the historic crash in South Korea. The benchmark KOSPI index fell 12% in a single day, marking the worst crash in the index’s recorded history. The drop was steeper than those seen during the 2008 financial crisis and the aftermath of 9/11.

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“South Korea’s KOSPI was the world’s hottest market just 5 days ago,” Kiyosaki noted. “It gained 45% in just 2 months. Analysts at JPMorgan and Nomura were calling for 7,500 and 8,000. Then one weekend of war… and 12% is gone in a single session.”

The sell-off was triggered by escalating conflict in the Middle East, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. The strait is a critical choke point for global energy supplies, carrying roughly one-fifth of the oil consumed worldwide.

South Korea relies heavily on foreign oil, making its economy vulnerable to disruptions in the Middle East. Following the news, trading on the Seoul exchange was temporarily halted as circuit breakers tripped. Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped by 12% and 10%, respectively.

For Kiyosaki, the sudden loss of wealth in South Korea demonstrates the fragility of modern financial markets. “That’s what happens when you build wealth on paper in a world that runs on oil,” he wrote.

He also noted declines in other major indices on the same day. Japan’s Nikkei fell by over 3.6%, Germany’s DAX dropped 3.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,200 points at its lowest point during the session. Nearly 90% of all S&P 500 stocks were in the red. Trillions of dollars in market value were wiped out in a matter of days.

Kiyosaki’s argument centers on a distrust of what he calls “paper assets.” He views stocks, bonds, and retirement accounts like 401(k)s as promises made by corporations, governments, and Wall Street.

In his view, those promises fail during geopolitical instability. “Promises break during wars,” he warned.

This perspective is a core part of the financial philosophy he has promoted for decades. Kiyosaki distinguishes between paper assets, which rely on institutions, and “real assets,” which he claims are “nobody’s promise but nature’s.”

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He broke down the risk profile of common investments for his followers: “Your stocks? A promise from a corporation. Your bonds? A promise from a government. Your 401k? A promise from Wall Street.”

While traditional markets declined, Kiyosaki pointed out that Bitcoin was rising. The cryptocurrency hit $71,000, up 6.5% in 24 hours. He noted that the sudden price jump liquidated $320 million in short positions held by traders betting against the digital asset.

“Meanwhile Bitcoin dropped to $63,000 on day one of the war,” Kiyosaki observed. “And has already come all the way back to $71,000. Not because the war is over. But because Bitcoin has no CEO to panic. No government to debase it. No Strait of Hormuz to shut it down.”

Kiyosaki uses this contrast to reinforce his investment thesis. He argues that wealthy individuals prepare for market crashes and use them as opportunities to buy assets that others are selling.

“The rich don’t celebrate crashes. But they DO prepare for them,” he stated. “And when the crash comes — they’re the ones buying what the panicked middle class is desperately selling.”

“Right now, global markets are teaching the world’s most expensive financial lesson,” Kiyosaki wrote. His conclusion is that investors need to diversify away from the traditional financial system.

He urged his followers to move their wealth into assets outside the control of central banks and political leaders. “Diversify into assets that governments cannot print, politicians cannot promise, and wars cannot destroy,” he advised.

His preferred assets are gold, silver, and Bitcoin. He categorizes these as real assets that hold intrinsic value, unlike fiat currency or corporate stock.

The recent market volatility illustrates the unpredictability of equities. The South Korean crash showed how quickly sentiment can shift and how interconnected global markets react to localized conflicts. The reliance on the Strait of Hormuz for oil shipments means that any disruption in the region can have immediate and severe consequences for economies heavily dependent on energy imports.

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Whether the current downturn represents the massive collapse Kiyosaki has predicted remains to be seen. Some of his followers pointed out that US futures and European markets showed signs of a rebound shortly after his warning.

“This aged well…all green now,” one user commented. Another added, “Robert check your phone bud all markets are green today.”

For Kiyosaki, short-term bounces don't change his underlying view. He considers the system of fiat currency and paper assets to be fundamentally flawed. He frequently refers to the US dollar as “fake money” and warns about the national debt.

The recent events in the Middle East and the shockwaves through Asian markets serve as a real-time example for his warnings. When geopolitical tensions rise, the stability of the stock market can be tested quickly. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz demonstrated how geopolitical events can instantly devalue paper assets that rely on global trade and stability.

Kiyosaki’s advice is to prepare for these events by acquiring assets that aren't tied to institutional promises. He views gold, silver, and Bitcoin as the only reliable stores of value in a volatile world.

Kiyosaki's message underscores the value of real assets like gold and silver—wealth that isn't tied to governments or corporations. Platforms such as Metals.io let investors buy physical gold and silver, offering a tangible way to diversify portfolios and hedge against market volatility.

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