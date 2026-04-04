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A Default That Could Reshape Enrollment

Klomp said the agency is "mulling the feasibility" and "thinking through" whether the current system delivers the best long-term outcomes. He questioned whether traditional fee-for-service Medicare creates a consistent relationship between patients and providers and asked whether models built around Medicare Advantage or accountable care organizations could produce "healthier beneficiaries."

Under current rules, individuals who turn 65 and do not actively choose a plan are automatically enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A and B. They can later switch into Medicare Advantage, which is administered by private insurers. The idea under consideration would reverse that process, placing beneficiaries into a private plan by default while still allowing them to opt out or change coverage during enrollment periods.

Officials have not introduced a formal proposal, and no rulemaking process has begun. Any changes would likely be tested through pilot programs or require additional administrative steps.

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Private Insurers Already Cover Millions

Medicare Advantage already plays a major role in the system, covering nearly half of all beneficiaries. These plans are offered by companies, including UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Aetna.

Supporters point to the added benefits often included in these plans, such as dental, vision, and hearing coverage, along with limits on out-of-pocket costs. Some also argue that coordinated care models can improve outcomes by aligning providers more closely with patient needs.

Critics, including some advocacy groups and lawmakers, have raised concerns about trade-offs. Medicare Advantage plans typically operate within defined provider networks and often require prior authorization for certain services. There have also been concerns about care denials and access challenges for people with more complex medical needs.

The idea of shifting the default enrollment aligns with broader policy discussions that favor expanding the role of private plans in Medicare, though no final direction has been set.

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Costs, Access, And What Comes Next

The financial impact remains uncertain and would depend on how any policy is structured. Many Medicare Advantage plans advertise low or zero additional premiums beyond the standard Part B cost, which can make them appealing. However, out-of-pocket costs can vary based on network restrictions and plan design.

From a federal spending standpoint, some analyses suggest Medicare Advantage costs more than traditional Medicare. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission has estimated that payments to these plans exceed traditional Medicare spending by more than 20% per enrollee, adding tens of billions in annual costs.

Research from health care research nonprofit KFF has also indicated that automatically enrolling beneficiaries into Medicare Advantage could increase overall spending and, in some cases, premiums paid by seniors.

Access remains another key issue. Traditional Medicare is widely accepted by providers nationwide, while Medicare Advantage plans can vary by region. That difference may be more noticeable in rural areas or places with fewer plan options.

As retirement decisions grow more complex — from healthcare coverage to long-term costs — some individuals choose to speak with a financial professional to better understand how these choices fit into their overall plan. Services like AdviserMatch connect users with financial advisors who can help evaluate major financial decisions in retirement.

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