A 63-year-old lawyer thought his investments offered a cushion, but the size of his debt changed the picture.

Jim, in Des Moines, Iowa, told "The Ramsey Show" that he and his wife earn about $190,000 a year. Their home is worth roughly $1.3 million, with a $390,000 first mortgage and an $85,000 second mortgage.

They also have $440,000 in non-retirement investments, $410,000 in retirement accounts and $35,000 in cash, alongside $620,000 in Parent PLUS student loans.

"That $440,000 provides me with some level of security," he said.

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The Cost Didn't End At Graduation

Jim paid for private Catholic education for all six of his children from kindergarten through college, a stretch he called "102 years of Catholic education." The total cost reached $1.2 million, and he covered roughly $600,000 himself.

He promised to cover the cost if they got into good schools and took it seriously. All six did. Now they are working, getting married, buying homes and starting families, and he still hopes to carry the debt himself.

But relief may be ending, and the debt is becoming harder to ignore. Jim said the payments are about $4,000 a month and could follow him for the rest of his life if nothing changes.

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Assets On Paper, Pressure In Reality

Host George Kamel said the $620,000 Jim still owed left him far from financially secure. "You're not secure, Jim," Kamel said. "You owe $620,000. That's no security."

He suggested selling the couple's $440,000 in non-retirement investments, which could cut the student loan balance to under $200,000.

Kamel said Jim and his wife could clear the remaining balance in two years. "Two years if you hustled," he said. Eliminating the debt would also remove a roughly $4,000 monthly payment.

One More Move To Clear The Deck

Jim said he and his wife are empty nesters in a 6,500-square-foot home, with rooms they do not use for months at a time.

Kamel said selling the property could leave them with roughly $800,000 after paying off the mortgages, allowing them to buy a smaller home outright and lower their monthly obligations.

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He outlined a final step: sell the non-retirement investments, pay off the student loans, then downsize the house.

That approach, Kamel said, would leave Jim with no payments and more room to step away from work. "You took on the burden and you can get out with this income and retire with dignity before you’re 65," he said.

When major financial decisions involve balancing debt, investments, and retirement timing, some individuals seek professional guidance. Tools like AdviserMatch connect people with financial advisors who can help evaluate options, assess risk, and build a plan tailored to their situation.

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