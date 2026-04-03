'Something Is Deeply Wrong': Hedge Fund Manager Tells Investors To 'Prepare For The Worst'

Investors should take a cautious approach to the markets amid recent geopolitical tensions, DBi Managing Member Andrew Beer says.

Don't Miss:

Beer said investors should not view the current market like 2025, when market rebounds offset tariff turbulence.

"The best thing to do in 2025 was just turn off your computer beginning of the year and come back at the end of the year, and you've made money, your stocks and your bonds and everything else," he told CNBC. "It won't continue like that. We will go through a more difficult period."

Beer said investors should approach the market as if they knew it would be 2008 or 2022 all over again.



See Also: Caught With Nothing Saved for Retirement? These 5 Game‑Changing Tips Could Still Save You

The market currently has more geopolitical and economic risks than any other point in Beer’s three decades of experience as a fund manager, he told CNBC.

Beer said he is looking to the private credit market and insurance company portfolios for signs of stress.

The S&P 500 was most recently down over 4% year-to-date.

With markets becoming harder to predict and volatility rising across asset classes, some investors are turning to professional guidance to help navigate uncertainty. Tools like AdviserMatch connect individuals with financial advisors who can help assess risk, review portfolio positioning, and plan for a range of market scenarios.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock