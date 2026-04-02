When another user joked about where he was finding "cheap kids," Gates replied, "The stork." It was quick, harmless humor, the kind that made a billionaire sound like someone who still appreciated the basics.

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The Cheeseburger That Wouldn't Leave

More than a decade later, the cheeseburger part of that answer hasn't budged. In a Gates Notes blog post from 2024, Gates wrote, "Cheeseburgers are my favorite food. But I wish they weren't, given the impact they have on the environment." Even with billions at his disposal and investments in alternative proteins, the preference stayed stubbornly ordinary.

But that's only half the story.

The Other Answer That Changes The Equation

In a separate 2019 Reddit AMA, Gates was asked a more direct question: does being a billionaire make him happier than being middle class?

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His response was just as straightforward. "Yes. I don't have to think about health costs or college costs," he wrote. "Being free from worry about financial things is a real blessing."

That line lands differently.

Because while cheap cheeseburgers may bring joy, not worrying about six-figure medical bills or tuition changes the entire experience of life. Gates acknowledged as much, adding "you don't need a billion to get to that point," while also noting that those costs should be more accessible to everyone.

Wealth doesn't just buy things, it removes entire categories of stress.

Simple Pleasures, Complicated Reality

Taken together, the two answers create a kind of quiet contradiction.

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On one hand, Gates highlights the charm of inexpensive joys. Kids, burgers, learning online. Things that feel universal, relatable, almost deliberately ordinary. On the other, he openly states that his happiness is tied, at least in part, to never having to think about the financial pressures that define everyday life for most people.

Both things can be true at once. A cheeseburger can still taste good. Time with family can still matter most. But it's easier to enjoy simple pleasures when the big worries are already handled.

That's where the financial angle sharpens.

The takeaway isn't that happiness comes from buying more. Gates himself pointed out that reaching a level of security doesn't require billions. It's that freedom from financial anxiety is what creates the space for those small, everyday joys to actually feel like enough.

So yes, a cheap cheeseburger might still top the list. But behind that answer sits something far less casual: the ability to live without constant financial calculation.

While simple pleasures like cheeseburgers or time with family can bring joy, financial stress can make those moments harder to enjoy. Platforms like AdviserMatch connect individuals with financial advisors who can help plan for emergencies, reduce financial anxiety, and make it easier to focus on what truly matters.

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