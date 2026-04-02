Berkshire Hathaway Chair Warren Buffett has built a reputation on patience, discipline, and knowing exactly what not to touch. Turns out, that instinct doesn't stop at stocks.

The Close Call He Never Took

Buffett described Epstein as "a convicted guy, a sensational con man," adding that it was "astounding" how effective he had been at exploiting people's weaknesses. He pointed to human nature more than anything else, saying, "It's astounding to me how human people are."

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He added that Epstein had a way of identifying what people wanted—whether that was power, money, or even avoiding taxes—and using it against them. "He figured out what their weakness was," Buffett told CNBC, describing how Epstein "had the ability to prey on them."

Then came the part that stood out.

"I'm just so happy the guy didn't stop in Omaha [Nebraska] ever," Buffett said, referring to his and the base of Berkshire Hathaway. "I thank heavens I never came near the guy."

The remark wasn't framed as distance or superiority. If anything, it was the opposite. Buffett openly acknowledged how easily proximity could have happened under the right circumstances.

The Risk Of A Simple Introduction

Buffett didn't suggest any direct connection, but he did outline a scenario that felt uncomfortably plausible.

He said that if someone he trusted had suggested meeting Epstein, he likely would have gone along. "If he'd said… there's this interesting guy… I probably would have gone," Buffett told CNBC.

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That's where the tone shifts.

Rather than drawing a hard line between himself and others, Buffett's comments leaned into how ordinary those moments can be. A flight, a meeting, a casual introduction. The kind of thing that doesn't raise alarms in real time.

It's not an endorsement of anything. It's an acknowledgment of how access works at that level—and how easily lines can blur before anyone realizes it.

The Photo Problem And Public Perception

Buffett also pointed to something more subtle, but just as telling: how quickly appearances can take on a life of their own.

He told CNBC that people often ask him for photos, and he usually agrees. Over the years, that's included lighthearted, staged shots—posing like he's picking someone's pocket or jokingly proposing "or some damn thing."

In a different context, those same images could be interpreted very differently.

That's part of what seems to sit underneath his relief. Not just avoiding a meeting, but avoiding the ripple effects that can come with it—photos, associations, assumptions.

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Buffett also made a point to draw a line when it comes to accountability. Even while describing how Epstein operated, he added, "But that doesn't excuse the people on the other end."

He also referenced a Vanity Fair article from 2003 that raised early questions about Epstein. At the time, he said his main concern was how close the reporting came to triggering libel issues, not the full scope of what would later emerge.

Looking back, the perspective has clearly shifted.

Buffett's comments stayed measured. He did not assign motives or draw conclusions about others. He kept returning to a broader point: people can be pulled into situations more easily than they expect, especially when trust, reputation, and access are involved.

And sometimes, the most meaningful decision isn't the one made—it's the one that never had to be.

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