A six-figure salary without a college degree used to sound like a punchline. Now it's showing up in server rooms.

Discovery Channel host and mikeroweWORKS Foundation founder Mike Rowe told Foxx Business last week that a new class of workers is quietly cashing in. Young electricians working in data centers are pulling in serious money, and companies are lining up to hire them.

Rowe said he recently visited a data center in Plano, Texas, where he met three electricians under 30. Each was earning about $260,000 a year with no student debt. That alone stood out. What came next raised eyebrows even higher.

"The most consequential component of that meeting was the fact that all three of them had been poached three times in the prior 18 months," Rowe said. "It's like the draft in the major leagues."

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Why These Jobs Are Suddenly Red Hot

These roles go far beyond standard residential wiring. Data center electricians handle high-voltage systems, backup power, cooling infrastructure, and redundancy setups that keep massive facilities running around the clock.

Those facilities power the AI boom. As companies build out more computing power, they need reliable electrical systems that can't fail. That urgency is pushing demand for skilled trades to new levels.

The scale is massive. Major tech companies are investing heavily in infrastructure, and the workforce isn't keeping up. The U.S. is expected to need hundreds of thousands of new electricians over the next decade, while also replacing a large number of retirees.

That imbalance is fueling aggressive recruiting. Companies are offering higher pay, overtime, and incentives to secure talent quickly. In some cases, workers are being recruited away multiple times in short periods, just like Rowe described.

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What These Electricians Actually Do

The work focuses on keeping massive data centers powered without a single interruption. Data center electricians install high-voltage systems, maintain generators, manage cooling systems, and ensure backup power is always ready.

It's technical, hands-on work that requires precision and experience. Mistakes can be costly, which is why skilled workers command premium pay.

Most electricians in this space start through apprenticeships, often with organizations like the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union. They earn while they learn, gaining experience over several years before becoming licensed journeymen.

Training typically includes safety certifications, high-voltage expertise, and specialized knowledge tied to large-scale infrastructure. Flexibility also matters, since projects can require travel or nontraditional hours.

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Is $260K Typical Or The Exception

Not every electrician is earning that kind of money. National averages still land much lower, often in the $60,000 to $70,000 range, based on current Zip Recruiter job listings.

But specialized roles in high-demand markets are a different story. In places with heavy data center construction, experienced electricians can earn well into six figures, especially when overtime and project bonuses are factored in.

Rowe's example highlights the upper end of the market, where demand, timing, and skill intersect.

His broader point is straightforward. There's a growing gap between perception and reality when it comes to trade careers. While many still view them as a fallback option, the market is telling a different story.

For younger workers willing to learn the skills, the opportunity is already here. And if the hiring pace continues, the "draft" Rowe described may only get more competitive.

As demand for reliable data centers and energy infrastructure continues to grow, companies like Paladin are at the forefront of providing critical systems that keep large-scale facilities running smoothly. The need for skilled workers to maintain and operate these systems highlights the opportunities and complexity in today's industrial workforce.

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