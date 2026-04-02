A straightforward approach to building long-term wealth may come down to consistency rather than timing or stock picking, according to investor Kevin O'Leary.

"Take 20% of your salary of $69,000 and put it into the market each week and don't touch it and just watch it on your phone growth," the "Shark Tank" star said last week on "The Iced Coffee Hour" podcast. "You want to be a millionaire at 65? A million and a half dollars?"

Rather than focusing on day trading or complex strategies, O'Leary emphasized discipline, living on 80% of income and investing the rest automatically.

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What 20% Actually Looks Like

On a $69,000 salary, 20% comes out to about $13,800 a year, or roughly $265 a week.

Invested consistently and left untouched, that can compound into seven figures over time. Long-term returns for the S&P 500 have averaged roughly 8% to 12% annually, including dividends, O'Leary said.

At 10% over 30 years, that would grow to about $2.6 million.

At 8% over 25 years, it would reach about $1.1 million.

At 10% over 35 years, it would climb to roughly $4.4 million.

Results vary depending on starting age and market conditions, but consistent saving at this level can lead to significant long-term growth.

Weekly investing, known as dollar-cost averaging, removes the need to time the market. Investors buy more shares when prices fall and fewer when they rise.

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Why One Decision Beats Stock-Picking Every Time

O'Leary tied the approach to his experience during the rise of fintech platforms, many of which promised to simplify investing through advanced tools and strategies.

"What they really wanted," he said on the podcast, "was the ability to push a button in one transaction and put 60% of it into stocks and 40% into bonds. That's it."

That idea, he said, led to the development of Beanstox, a platform O'Leary helped launch focused on automated portfolio allocation rather than individual stock selection.

"The only decision you have to make in your life is what is the discipline each week… what percentage?" he said. "Five, 10 or 15%… and never take it out until you're 65."

He said he follows a similar approach himself, focusing primarily on index exposure across U.S., European and Asian markets rather than picking individual stocks.

For most investors, that typically means low-cost index funds tracking the broader market.

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AI, Volatility And Staying Invested

O'Leary also pointed to artificial intelligence as a long-term tailwind for the economy and markets, calling it "a massive productivity tool for margin enhancement, increased cash flow and productivity… not just in one sector, in all 11 sectors of the economy."

While new technology cycles can bring short-term disruption through layoffs and volatility, he said the broader impact is higher productivity, stronger margins and the creation of new industries.

The takeaway is that markets will fluctuate, but long-term compounding remains intact.

The Discipline Most Investors Fail

O'Leary's rule is simple. Don't touch the money.

"If you can't live on 80%, you can't live on 100%," he said, adding that even he checks his portfolio daily but doesn't sell.

His bottom line is blunt. The market has delivered strong returns for generations.

As O'Leary's approach highlights, building wealth often comes down to consistency and access rather than complex strategies. For individuals looking to put a disciplined investing plan into action, platforms like Public offer access to stocks and ETFs, making it easier to invest regularly and build a portfolio over time in line with long-term goals.

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