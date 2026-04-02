In a CNBC interview on Tuesday, the Berkshire Hathaway chairman shared that he and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had not spoken since the latest Jeffrey Epstein documents came to light. The interview cast a new light on one of the most famous friendships in business and giving.

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A Reluctant Meeting Turned Into A Decades-Long Alliance

Buffett and Gates first met back in 1991. Gates' mother, Mary Gates, brought the two together during a Fourth of July weekend gathering at the family's vacation home on Hood Canal in Washington state.

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But Buffett Is Keeping His Distance Now

Those shared efforts made the current distance especially noticeable. Buffett said he has had no contact with Gates since the Epstein files surfaced.

"I haven't talked to him at all since the whole thing was unveiled," Buffett told CNBC.

He left little doubt about his reasoning. Buffett said he prefers to keep some distance while matters remain unresolved.

"I don't want to be in a position where I know things…to be called as a witness," Buffett said.

He added that jumping into conversations at this stage simply does not feel wise.

"I think until it gets cleared up, it doesn't make sense to do a lot of talking," Buffett told CNBC.

Buffett also said that the released materials brought new information to his attention. He had served as one of only three trustees on the Gates Foundation board alongside Bill and Melinda and admitted there were details he had not fully explored earlier.

"There was a lot I didn't know. It was very clear," Buffett said.

Buffett, Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and the Gates Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment by Benzinga.

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What Happens Next With Billions Still In Play

For the moment, that long-running pattern sits in limbo. Buffett said he will watch developments before deciding on future contributions.

"I'll wait and see what unfolds," Buffett told CNBC.

He stopped short of declaring any final break or expressing regret over gifts already made. Instead, his words reflect the same measured style that built his reputation: stay patient, steer clear of unnecessary complications, and wait until the full picture comes into focus.

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