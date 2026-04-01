The one thing that has rattled markets more than the ongoing Middle East war itself is President Donald Trump's unpredictable rhetoric — one post suggests the Iran conflict may be nearing an end, the next leaves investors weighing the risk of World War Three.

"We try to ignore Trump," Saleur was quoted as saying, adding that he "changes opinion 10 times a day."

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The Iran war has caused significant disruption in the oil markets, which could take "months if not years" to settle, Saleur told Bloomberg.

Goldman Sachs recently raised its average Brent forecast to $85 a barrel for 2026 from $77, citing the impact of a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The investment bank expects Brent to average $110 a barrel in April as uncertainty grows over the duration of supply disruptions.

Let's take a look at the key stocks in Anaconda Invest's portfolio.

Baker Hughes

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is down 3% over the past month. Anaconda kept buying shares of the company in March despite the stock's underperformance relative to the broader oil market, Saleur told Bloomberg.

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Frontline

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is one of the biggest tanker companies that ships crude across the globe. The stock is down 15% over the past month. Anaconda Invest added the stock during the March dip, Bloomberg reported.

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