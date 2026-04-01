A Chicago couple earning $260,000 a year thought cutting childcare might unlock progress — but the numbers pointed somewhere else.

"We just have no margin if something comes up," Sarah said.

High Income, But No Breathing Room

Sarah said she earns about $170,000 a year, while her husband brings in $90,000. After taxes and deductions, their combined take-home pay is just over $13,000 a month.

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But childcare has become the biggest pressure point. Daycare for their two younger children costs about $4,600 a month, with only a small drop expected when their oldest starts public school.

Sarah said her husband is "pretty much paying the daycare bills," since his monthly take-home pay is about $4,800.

It looked like a simple trade-off: lose his income to eliminate their biggest expense.

Kamel questioned that logic. "I'm confused, though, because his take-home pay is still more than you're paying for daycare, so how do you end up with more money if he stays home?" he said.

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The Real Problem Wasn't Daycare

She said the past few years had been chaotic. The couple paid off $105,000 in debt in 14 months by cashing out stocks, selling a car and cutting leases, but major life events kept knocking them off course.

"We've built up baby step three so many times," Sarah said.

Kamel said strong income can mask inefficiencies and urged them to start by cutting discretionary spending and other costs.

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A Cheaper Option Than Quitting

Coleman said the better solution may be reducing childcare costs without losing income. He suggested looking for part-time, in-home help, such as a retiree, neighbor or local caregiver, instead of relying only on traditional daycare.

"I don't think him coming home is the right move here," Coleman said.

He said keeping both incomes while lowering childcare costs could create the margin they are looking for. "I think we need to be working more, not less," he said.

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