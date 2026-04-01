A family living arrangement turned into a source of financial tension.

When she called "The Ramsey Show" from Houston, Sarah said the problem centered on her 60-year-old mother-in-law, who does not work and still asks them for help with expenses despite receiving about $1,000 a month in disability income.

Sarah said the conflict worsened after her mother-in-law began asking her for money directly and urging her not to tell her husband.

"She's really lazy," Sarah said.

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A Pattern That Keeps Repeating

Sarah told hosts George Kamel and Jade Warshaw the pattern goes back years. About a decade ago, her mother-in-law lost an apartment over unpaid rent and has relied on her son ever since.

Despite receiving disability income, she continues to volunteer at shelters and thrift stores, occasionally accepting discounts instead of pay.

"There's some triangulation happening here," Kamel said.

He said the issue should be addressed first between Sarah and her husband, then between her husband and his mother, instead of pulling Sarah into the middle.

The conflict has also affected decisions at home. Sarah said they discussed paying the mother-in-law $1,000 a month to watch their newborn instead of using daycare, but she did not trust her to care for the baby and worried the money would not go toward rent.

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The Marriage Problem Behind The Money

Warshaw said the core issue was between Sarah and her husband. Sarah said they keep finances separate, partly because his mother often asks him for money and she does not want to be involved.

"So I'm going to be honest with you," Warshaw said. "I think that could be at the core of what's making this a very hard decision between you and your husband."

Warshaw said separate finances can allow one partner to make decisions that still affect the household. Sarah's husband may see supporting his mother as his responsibility, while Sarah sees the broader impact on their home and future.

Kamel said the numbers show the couple is not struggling financially. With about $13,000 a month in take-home pay, he said the bigger issue is the resentment building around a burden they never fully agreed on as a couple.

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Draw The Line, Then Draw The Plan

The hosts said the childcare idea should be dropped because Sarah does not trust her mother-in-law to care for the baby and considered it only as a way to help cover rent.

Warshaw said the first step is for Sarah and her husband to get aligned, starting with why they keep finances separate and how decisions are made.

Kamel said the focus should then shift to independence. If the mother-in-law needs $1,000 a month, he said that is a realistic amount she could earn through part-time work.

"If you're giving her $1,000 a month, we can figure out a plan for her to go make $1,000 a month with a part-time job," Kamel said.

For families like Sarah's who are struggling with money decisions and long‑term planning, resources like Money Pickle can help connect you with a vetted financial advisor who can talk through your options and goals.

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