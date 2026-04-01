Oil doesn't need to crash the economy overnight. It just needs to hang around long enough to make everything else more expensive.

In mid-March, as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz pushed crude prices higher, O'Leary Ventures Chair and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary laid out a blunt, numbers-driven warning to CNN. With oil now above $100 per barrel, his timeline is starting to matter a lot more than the headline price.

The 90-Day Clock That Could Make Or Break The Economy

Speaking on CNN in mid-March as the conflict entered its third week, O'Leary pointed to history over headlines.

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"Well, there's no question that in planning this—insurgents, exploration, whatever you want to call it—that risk was always on the table," he said. "But history tells you something regardless of the administration."

He then got specific.

"And here are the numbers: in order to really spike a recession, you need to keep oil prices between 90 and $100 for at least three months," he said. "You know that from decades past data."

That three-month window has become the key variable. Not the spike itself, but how long it sticks.

U.S. benchmark crude West Texas Intermediate is currently trading around $102 to $104 per barrel. Prices first broke above $90 in early March and have spent roughly two weeks above $100. By O'Leary's own framework, the market is still early in that danger zone window.

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Why Short-Term Pain Doesn't Equal A Recession

O'Leary's broader point cuts against the panic cycle that often follows big commodity moves.

"This is obviously a reaction to the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, and everybody knows that," he told CNN. "But you really ask yourself, will this be the status in 90 days?"

His answer leans toward no, and the reasoning is simple. High oil prices don't just hurt U.S. consumers. They hit every major economy at the same time.

That global pressure tends to force resolution. Energy chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz don't stay blocked forever, especially when every major player has something to lose.

The takeaway is straightforward. A short burst of high prices can sting, but it doesn't automatically tip the economy into recession territory. The real damage comes when elevated prices quietly linger.

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What It Means Now With Oil Still Above $100

With crude still elevated at the end of March, the situation is less about shock and more about the clock.

Right now, the timeline suggests the market is still betting on a resolution before that threshold hits. Traders tend to price forward, not backward, and current levels reflect uncertainty, not a permanent new normal.

That leaves a narrow window. If oil retreats in the coming weeks, the spike will likely register as a sharp but temporary shock. If it holds through late spring, the conversation shifts quickly toward consumer strain and recession risk.

For now, O'Leary's message isn't alarmist. It's conditional. The price matters, but the duration matters more. And with the clock still ticking, the next several weeks carry more weight than the last several headlines.

With oil prices lingering at elevated levels and discussions about energy markets front and center, some investors are also watching developments in energy infrastructure, such as new residential energy storage solutions from companies like Paladin Power that aim to support reliability and independence from volatile grid costs.

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