What started as a random idea during hunting season turned into a steady monthly income stream for one regular person, all from something many people already have sitting in their garage.

“I have a big 20 cubic foot chest freezer in my garage that was mostly just holding frozen pizzas,” the poster shared on Reddit recently. “It somehow became a year-round income stream.”

Turning Extra Space Into Income

Looking for a simple way to make a bit of extra money, the poster listed freezer storage on Facebook Marketplace for hunters during deer season. Many hunters process their own meat, but don't always have enough storage space.

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The offer was straightforward. “Charged $25 a month per section, nothing crazy.” That first season, three people signed up, paid upfront, and stored their vacuum-sealed meat. The setup required almost no effort beyond keeping the freezer running.

But the real surprise came after hunting season ended. Two of those customers asked if they could keep renting space year-round. One bought half a cow annually from a local farm, while the other regularly stocked up on groceries in bulk.

That demand pushed the poster to expand. “At that point I just bought a second freezer,” they wrote. Soon, the setup grew to five storage sections across two freezers, bringing in about $125 per month.

“I'm running 5 storage sections across both freezers now at $25 each, so $125 a month for doing genuinely nothing,” they said, adding that all customers are repeat renters. “I haven't had to re-list in almost a year.”

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Why It Works, And Where It Gets Complicated

The idea stood out to many commenters as a perfect example of turning unused assets into income. “This is genius. You basically turned extra freezer space into a subscription business,” one person summed it up. “Meanwhile, people are overthinking startups while sitting on unused assets at home.”

Others pointed out why it works so well. Not everyone has the space, money, or need for a full-sized freezer, especially if they only require storage for part of the year. Renting a portion can be more convenient than owning one.

Commenters repeatedly raised questions about what happens if something goes wrong, like a power outage or freezer failure. Suggestions included getting insurance, using temperature monitoring devices, and having customers sign agreements in case food spoils.

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People also had basic questions about how this works day to day. Like, can customers come by whenever they want? And what stops someone from grabbing someone else's meat?

Despite the concerns, the post resonated because of how simple the idea is. It didn't require building an app, starting a brand, or putting in a lot of money up front. It just came from using extra space he already had and solving a simple problem people nearby were dealing with.

And while it's not totally hands-off, it shows how simple, practical ideas can slowly turn into steady income over time.

For readers inspired to turn spare space or small assets into a steady income stream, platforms like Money Pickle offer guidance on managing earnings and finding practical ways to boost monthly cash flow safely.

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Image: Shutterstock