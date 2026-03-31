Warren Buffett, Steph Curry, Ayesha Curry Hosting Charity Lunch: Here's How Much Winner Might Need To Pay

Here are the details.

Buffett Brings Back Charity Lunch

From 2005 to 2022, a charity lunch with Warren Buffett was auctioned annually to support the Glide Foundation, though the event paused in 2020 and 2021.

On Tuesday, Buffett announced the return of the lunch and the new partnership with the Currys.

Buffett said the charity event is "about coming together again." The legendary investor said he's happy to partner with the Currys.

The winner of the lunch auction will be able to bring up to seven guests for an exclusive lunch in Omaha, Nebraska, on June 24 with Buffett and the Currys.

Bidding for the charity lunch starts on May 7 at 10:30 ET on eBay and runs through May 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The proceeds from the auction will be evenly split between the Glide Foundation and the Eat. Learn. Play Foundation. Glide has been the charity represented by Buffett for the previous lunches and is an organization that helps provide meals, shelter and job training for vulnerable populations.

Eat. Learn. Play. was founded by the Currys and focuses on childhood literacy, lifestyles and nutrition.

Past Winning Bidders

Buffett ended the charity lunch after 2022, an event that raised a record $19 million.

Overall, the charity lunch has raised more than $50 million since its beginning. The first several lunches came with winning bids of $25,000 to $351,000.

In 2008, the event raised $2.1 million and began a streak of winners paying $1 million or more for lunch with Buffett.

In 2019, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid $4.57 million to win the auction.

No charity lunch auctions were held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of the last seven winners has paid at least $2.16 million to win the lunch. Four of the last five winners have paid more than $3 million to win. The last two winners each set records of $4.57 million and $19 million.

Some winners have remained anonymous, while others publicly shared the win. Investor David Einhorn is among the previous winners. Hedge fund manager Ted Weschler famously won the charity lunch in 2010 and 2011 and was later hired by Buffett to work at Berkshire Hathaway, where he is currently an investment manager.

With the Currys taking part in this year's lunch, a winner could share lunch with a legendary investor, an NBA superstar and an entrepreneur, proving a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ask for investment advice, sports advice and business advice.

A winning bid could end up topping 2022's record $19 million.