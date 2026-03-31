A caller wrestling with resentment over other people's spending choices got a reality check that had little to do with money and everything to do with mindset.

Devin, calling from Wichita, Kansas, asked "The Ramsey Show" how to handle the frustration of watching close family members finance major purchases while he and his wife save and pay cash.

"It's the idea that they have cool items now when me and my wife are saving up over time for those cooler items later on," he said.

He told hosts George Kamel and John Delony that his stepbrother and girlfriend, both 22, recently bought a house using a loaned down payment and are already talking about financing a brand-new Jeep.

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The frustration usually hits after spending time with his stepbrother and his girlfriend. In the moment, talk of a new house and a brand-new Jeep sounds exciting. Later, Devin and his wife have to remind themselves why they made that choice.

"It sounds awesome," he said. "But when we leave their house, we're going, well, it looks pretty stupid that they're doing that."

Part of that tension comes from what he grew up around. Financing newer cars and lifestyle upgrades felt normal in his family. Since getting married, he and his wife chose a different path. They stay out of debt, save steadily and pay cash, but that approach takes longer. "Saving up always takes longer," he said. "It's easy to just go finance something."

That is what makes the comparison hard to shake. Even knowing the risks, he still feels the pull of getting those things sooner.

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"Resentment is like drinking poison and waiting for the other person to die," Kamel told Devin, warning that the feeling would only hurt him.

Instead of focusing on what others had, Delony urged Devin to rethink what this process meant. "Flip this thing around," he said. The daily choices would stay the same, but the purpose behind them needed to change.

"It's not about the shiny stuff, it's an identity shift," Delony said.

Staying disciplined with money is easier with guidance from a professional. Platforms like AdviserMatch can connect you with vetted financial advisors who help create personalized strategies for budgeting, saving, and achieving long-term financial goals.

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