“He did all of the banking and paid all of the bills and handled the investments,” the original poster wrote on Reddit recently. “[My mom] doesn't know where anything is outside of their joint bank accounts.”

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Rebuilding A Financial Life From Scratch

Many in the thread shared similar experiences, warning that this scenario is far more common than people think.

One commenter who had recently lost a spouse explained that having passwords isn't a simple fix. “If you don't know the passwords, it doesn't really matter anyway,” they wrote, adding that financial institutions often require formal documentation before granting access. Even worse, trying to move money after a recorded date of death can raise red flags and even investigations.

Instead, the process becomes legal and administrative. Several commenters stressed that the first real step is contacting a probate or estate attorney. Without legal authority, banks and investment firms may refuse to share information.

“You need a death certificate and an estate attorney to file administration or probate proceedings,” one person said. “If you don't have the passwords, financial institutions aren't going to give you any information.”

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Where To Start Looking

With no master list of accounts, the most practical advice was to work backward and piece things together.

Tax returns came up repeatedly as the single most useful document. “That will at least provide the names of the accounts he had that generated income,” one commenter said. Documents like 1099 forms can point directly to brokerages, retirement accounts, and other assets.

Email access was another critical piece. “Email is probably most important cause everything sends notices there,” one person wrote. From there, families can identify accounts, track statements, and potentially reset passwords.

Others recommended checking physical mail, bank statements, and even browser history. “Odds are the accounts were looked at once either once a month, quarter, or year,” one commenter added.

Still, there were warnings not to rush. Once institutions are notified of the death, accounts are often locked. “Be aware that once you notify them of the death of the owner, they will lock the accounts and you probably cannot log in,” one person cautioned.

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A Long And Often Painful Process

Even with the right steps, many said the process can take months or longer. Accessing funds, identifying accounts, and settling an estate rarely happens quickly.

“It took 6 months or more to gain access to most assets,” one commenter shared how long the process took after their parents passed. Others emphasized the need for patience and organization, suggesting families keep detailed records of every account and interaction.

The emotional toll was just as obvious. Many described trying to handle paperwork while still processing the loss. “Dealing with this hellish situation in the midst of our own grief was the worst,” one person wrote. “It was only 72 hours of terror, but it felt like eons.”

As one person put it, “Make online accounts part of your estate plan.” Without that, families may find themselves not just grieving, but starting from zero.

Situations like this highlight the importance of planning ahead and getting professional guidance. Platforms like AdviserMatch can connect you with vetted financial advisors who help families organize accounts, create estate plans, and ensure finances are accessible when they're needed most.

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