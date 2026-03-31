There's a simple question at the center of a complicated policy fight: if healthier food costs more, who covers the gap?

The conversation started when a user on the platform raised a practical concern. If soda, candy, and other low-cost processed foods are restricted, would benefits increase so families can afford healthier options?

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Cuban answered with a clear condition.

"If the restrictions on junk foods increased significantly," Cuban wrote in a post, "I would absolutely push for more SNAP benefits."

"Food is medicine," he said. "It will keep kids healthier and improve their futures. Which is great for the future of our country."

Restrictions Move Forward While Benefits Stay Largely Flat

Since that exchange, the policy side of Cuban's argument has started to take shape—just not evenly.

Beginning in mid-2025, federal officials approved a wave of state-level waivers allowing restrictions on certain SNAP purchases. Instead of a nationwide rule, states were given flexibility to limit items widely considered low in nutritional value.

By early 2026, states had approved or begun implementing some form of restriction. Common targets include soda, sweetened beverages, candy, and energy drinks, with some states going further into processed desserts.

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Several states began rollout in January, while others are phasing changes in through the rest of the year and beyond. Texas, for example, is set to restrict candy and sweetened drinks starting in April, while states like Indiana, Iowa, and West Virginia moved earlier with similar limits.

The goal from policymakers is straightforward: reduce taxpayer spending on foods linked to obesity, diabetes, and long-term health issues.

But the second half of Cuban's position—higher benefits to match higher food costs—has not followed in the same way.

SNAP benefits have seen only routine cost-of-living adjustments, with modest increases tied to inflation rather than a broader policy shift aimed at improving access to healthier food.

The Cost Gap Problem Hasn't Gone Away

The tension raised in that original exchange is still sitting in plain view.

Processed foods are often cheaper, more shelf-stable, and easier to access than fresh produce or lean protein. Restricting the former without meaningfully boosting purchasing power for the latter creates a gap that policy alone doesn't automatically solve.

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Cuban's framing leans on a longer-term view.

"Food is medicine," he said, tying nutrition directly to health outcomes, childhood development, and future economic stability.

That idea isn't new, but it carries weight in this context. Poor diet is linked to chronic conditions that drive healthcare costs, workforce productivity issues, and long-term public spending.

Policy Is Moving Faster Than the Trade-Off Debate

As more states move forward with restrictions this year, the real-world impact is starting to take shape.

The policy shift toward limiting certain purchases is happening. The parallel shift toward making healthier food more financially accessible at scale is not—at least not yet.

That leaves Cuban's original condition unresolved.

If restrictions increase, should benefits follow?

For now, the system is testing one side of that equation before fully addressing the other.

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