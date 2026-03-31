Paying out an inheritance over time was supposed to help a 29-year-old rebuild his life. Instead, it became the source of a financial shock.

"I just recently found out that around [$30,000] to $40,000 is just gone," he said. "It should have been saved in a bank account, and it's just missing."

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When Trust Turns Into Access

The situation raised more questions than answers. David said girlfriend admitted to taking the money, but there were no records, receipts or clear explanation for where it went. When pressed, he said her response was simply that she did not know.

The two were still living together on the same lease, even though she no longer had access to his bank account. That added tension because separating financially proved easier than separating physically.

"And why is she not the ex-girlfriend?" personal finance expert Dave Ramsey asked.

No Clear Path To Recover The Money

David's main concern was whether there was any legal way to recover what had been lost. The answer from the hosts was blunt. His girlfriend had been placed on the account in an oversight role, so the situation was not a typical theft case.

"Never combine your finances or life with someone you’re not married to," co-host George Kamel said.

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Ramsey said legal pressure can sometimes lead to repayment, but only if the money is still there.

The Hard Reset

David said he was out of work for several months after losing his job due to past substance abuse and relied on a friend to sort through his finances.

Ramsey said he needed more than informal help. He told David to connect with a local church community for structure, accountability and guidance while rebuilding stability and maintaining sobriety.

He urged David to end the relationship and put distance between them in every sense. Ramsey said that meant separating physically, emotionally, spiritually and legally to move forward.

"You’re not going to get your money back. Your money’s gone," he said. "The only thing you can do is prevent this from happening again by putting your life together."

Situations like these highlight the importance of getting professional guidance to protect your finances. Platforms like AdviserMatch can connect you with vetted financial advisors who provide personalized support for budgeting, safeguarding assets, and planning for the future.

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