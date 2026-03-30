Building wealth gets most of the attention, but keeping it is where many people quietly fail. In a recent video, financial creator Humphrey Yang broke down 10 common financial traps that can slowly erode progress, even for high earners doing everything else right.

1. Overconcentration

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2. Lifestyle Creep

His takeaway is straightforward. Real wealth comes from keeping your lifestyle steady while income grows.

3. Being Tax Inefficient

Taxes are often ignored, even though Yang called them “likely your single largest expense.” Common mistakes include using the wrong accounts, failing to plan for capital gains, and not taking advantage of strategies like tax loss harvesting.

4. Ignoring Refinancing Opportunities

Even a small drop in interest rates can save you a lot of money. Yang explained that refinancing can save hundreds per month, but only if you stay in the home long enough to recover the upfront costs.

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5. Working Too Much

“As your net worth grows, your time starts to become exponentially more valuable than your labor,” Yang said in the video. He gave an example: if you have $5 million invested and earn a modest 5% return, that’s $250,000 a year, or about $684 per day, without doing anything. At that point, he suggests asking whether another hour of work is really worth it compared to what your money is already earning.

6. Overconfidence From Early Success

Early wins can create a false sense of skill. “The hard truth here is that sometimes a two to three-year hot streak doesn’t make you a great investor. It just might mean you got lucky in a bull market,” Yang said. “The longer your overconfidence goes unchecked, the more painful the corrections might be.”

7. Too Much Complexity

As you make more money, your finances can get more complicated. You might end up with a bunch of accounts and investments, and it gets harder to keep track of everything. That can result in mistakes. Yang says a lot of high earners admit they sometimes go along with decisions they don’t fully understand.

“If your net worth and your income are growing to a point where it’s getting a little complex, maybe that is when you meet with a financial adviser,” he added.

8. Being Too Illiquid

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9. Delaying Retirement Savings

10. Being Underinsured

Finally, Yang warned that protecting wealth is just as important as building it. “Your home is going to be worth more, and you have more assets that can be targeted in a lawsuit or a robbery,” he said. As your net worth grows, your insurance coverage should grow with it to avoid losing everything in an unexpected event.

By staying disciplined, keeping expenses in check, managing risk, and thinking long term, you give yourself a much better chance of actually keeping the wealth you build.

Managing wealth isn't just about making money—it's about protecting it and making smart decisions along the way. Platforms like AdviserMatch can help connect you with vetted financial advisors who provide personalized guidance to help you avoid common financial traps and plan for the long term.

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