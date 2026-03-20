'My Dad Lost Everything': Jim Cramer 'Willing To Expose' His Father For Picking The Wrong Stock — And Missing Multimillionaire Opportunity

Jim Cramer has long championed individual stock picking, but he also urges investors to know when to walk away from a losing trade.

"My dad lost everything on National Video," Cramer said. "And we lost everything. When I said lost everything, I mean like we had no money because my dad kept putting the money in, averaging down."

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Cramer's Father Vs. Mr. Hank

"The other person he worked with bought Merck regularly and he said, ‘Listen, it’s a fine growth company with a good balance sheet. I’m going to keep buying,'" Cramer told Kantrowitz. "And he ended up being a multimillionaire before they were multimillionaires."

Cramer said watching his father lose money was a "humbling" experience and he decided to share the story in his recent book to help investors learn the lesson.

"I was willing to expose them as not knowing what they’re doing," Cramer said. "But I was a creature of them not knowing and a creature of us losing all our money. And I didn’t want that ever to happen."

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‘I Want People in Individual Stocks'

Kantrowitz asked Cramer about splitting a portfolio 50/50 between index funds and individual stocks and whether that approach might be too aggressive. Cramer said he always warns against speculative trades without solid fundamentals or day trading, but believes good individual stocks can compound wealth over time.

"I want people in individual stocks," he said. "I just want people to feel confident that they can follow their dream."

For investors looking to build confidence in individual stocks, platforms like Public

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