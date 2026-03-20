Woman, 37, Says 'Weird' Boyfriend Acted Like His Daughter Was An 'Heiress' To Her Money And Tried To Get Her Into Will —'He Just Wants A Handout'

Dating comes with baggage. Sometimes it's emotional. Sometimes it's logistical. And sometimes, it shows up sounding a lot like someone else already spending money that isn't theirs.

"Weird Questions" Turn Into Expectations

The woman said she had been making smart financial moves, downsizing her living situation to save money and planning to buy a home for her kids. But her boyfriend wasn't impressed with her more modest place, telling her his daughter was "disappointed because she would have liked a nice place to hang out."

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Then came the shift.

He floated a business idea and asked her to partner with him. She declined. He started noticing what she owned. Then came the jokes. He told her she was "loaded" and said his daughter would make "an awesome protege."

That didn't sit right.

"There's no way in hell that I would allow entrance to what I've built to anyone other than my kids," she said.

But the comments didn't stop there. He told her she should treat his daughter as "very special" because she only has boys, adding that the girl was her "chance to have a girl in the family."

The pattern kept building. After the woman gave the teen a small paid job, he joked that she would "start from the bottom and rise to be top executive like any other kid at their family business."

Then came the line that changed everything.

"He said something about me potentially putting her in my will," she said, adding that while he laughed it off, she didn't believe he would have walked it back if she agreed.

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Drawing A Line Between Kindness And Access

The woman made it clear she liked the girl and had always treated her well. Gifts on birthdays, thoughtful gestures, even giving her work opportunities. But she drew a firm boundary when it came to money and long-term plans.

"She's not my child," she said. "Everytime that he asks for things, I feel like he's trying to get me to take from my kids to give to her."

That tension only grew when he pushed her again — this time asking her to help build a business for his daughter. She refused, saying it would mean putting in work and resources she had spent years building for her own family.

"I did all the sweating I had to, but it was for me," she said.

At that point, the situation stopped feeling like a disagreement and started feeling like pressure.

"I'm very angry and thinking that he just wants a handout," she said.

When The Relationship Becomes The Negotiation

The conflict didn't end with one conversation. When she resisted, he told her that if she didn't help, they would "never build anything together." Then came a sharper jab: that she was "blinded by my success" and would "wake up single and lonely."

That was enough.

She asked for a break and later said she planned to end the relationship altogether, explaining that the constant comments and expectations were affecting her mental health.

"I'm just defending whatever legacy I have built," she said.

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Commenters Called It Opportunistic

Commenters didn't hesitate.

Many said she wasn't wrong for wanting out, pointing out that they weren't married, weren't living together, and yet he was already talking about inheritance. Others went further, calling his behavior opportunistic.

One commenter summed it up simply: he was acting like someone who expected access before earning a place in her life.

For the woman, the decision came down to one thing — protecting what she had built.

And deciding who actually gets to be part of it.

Situations Like This Get Complicated Fast

Blending lives is already tricky. Add kids, assets, and long-term planning, and things can get messy in a hurry.

This situation shows how quickly lines can blur when one partner starts treating the other's success as something to share — or worse, something already owed. Especially for people who have spent years building stability for their own children, even small comments about money, inheritance, or future plans can carry a lot of weight.

That's why conversations about boundaries, expectations, and finances matter early. Not as a contract, not as a negotiation, but as a way to make sure both people are building something together — not quietly pulling from what's already been built.

For people navigating blended-family finances or planning for their children's inheritance, professional guidance from a finance advisor can help set boundaries and protect your legacy.

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