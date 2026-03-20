Grant Cardone Says Nancy Pelosi Would Have To Be 'On Earth' 3,300 Years To Earn Her $120 Million Net Worth Based On Her $89K Take Home Salary

During the interview, DJ Vlad brought up a familiar question tied to congressional stock trading and loopholes, asking how Pelosi could build a nine-figure fortune on a $179,000 salary. Cardone's answer quickly turned into a back-of-the-envelope breakdown that raised eyebrows and a few timelines.

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The $179K Salary vs The $120 Million Claim

Cardone started with Pelosi's official salary, pegged at $179,000, which he said was the most she's been paid annually in Congress. Then he cut it down fast.

"She's in California, she's paying about 50% in taxes," Cardone said, simplifying the math. That brought her estimated take-home income to about $89,000 per year.

From there, he stretched the calculation to its extreme. At that rate, even if every dollar was saved and never spent, he argued it would take thousands of years to reach $120 million, which he cited as her estimated net worth at the time of the interview.

"She would have to be on earth 3,300 years," Cardone said.

Then he doubled down with a historical jab.

"That would put us back to like the year 700… Alexander the Great days. What are we talking about?"

The point wasn't subtle. Cardone's argument hinged on the gap between a government salary and a massive net worth, suggesting the math alone raises questions.

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Trading Loopholes

DJ Vlad steered the conversation toward something more concrete. He referenced past reporting and a "60 Minutes" segment that highlighted how lawmakers could trade stocks while having insight into upcoming legislation.

"If you know a law is about to boost certain companies, you could buy stock in those companies," Vlad said, adding that trades can still happen through family members.

Cardone agreed, pointing to what he described as a workaround.

"You can still do it… through a family member. It's just a loophole," Vlad said.

Cardone made it clear he wasn't singling out one party.

"I'm just picking on Nancy. There's a whole bunch of them, Republicans and Democrats," he said.

Cardone's Fix If He Were President

Cardone didn't stop at criticism. He laid out what he said he would change if he had the power.

"If I was president… you don't get paid more than the median wage," he said. "And number two, you cannot trade. Period."

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He tied that back to his original math argument, saying a post-tax income around $80,000 to $90,000 wouldn't realistically allow for massive wealth accumulation, especially with normal living expenses.

Pelosi's Wealth Has Since Climbed Even Higher

At the time of the interview, Cardone referenced a $120 million estimate. That number has reportedly more than doubled in just two years.

As of this month, Pelosi's estimated net worth has climbed to about $269.25 million, according to Quiver Quantitative, which tracks congressional wealth using financial disclosures, market data, and reported assets tied to Paul Pelosi's trades.

That surge reflects years of heavy exposure to major tech stocks and options activity. Public filings show continued high-value trades, often in companies tied to AI and big tech, which have performed strongly in recent years.

Despite the scrutiny, no illegal insider trading has been proven. At the same time, the broader debate hasn't gone away. Legislative efforts to restrict or ban stock trading by members of Congress and their families have gained traction, though no full ban has passed yet.

Cardone's math may have leaned dramatic, but the core issue he raised remains unresolved. The numbers still spark debate, and the rules around them are still being written.

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