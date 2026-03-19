Suze Orman Warns MOOP Is An Overlooked Risk In Health Insurance Plans. Here's Why She Advocates Having Two Years Of Savings To Cover It

Many people think having health insurance means they're financially protected if something goes wrong. But personal finance expert Suze Orman says that assumption can be dangerous.

Understanding The Real Cost Of Coverage

“You know my rule is to always hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Orman wrote. But when it comes to healthcare, she believes many households aren't actually planning for the worst-case scenario.

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Most people know what they pay in monthly premiums. What they often overlook are the out-of-pocket costs. “Your deductible, copays, and coinsurance can add up to thousands of dollars a year that you are 100% responsible for,” she warned.

The key number people miss is the maximum out-of-pocket cost, or MOOP. This is the most you'll pay in a year for covered, in-network care.

According to Orman, MOOP limits can reach up to $10,600 for individuals and $21,200 for families on employer or ACA plans, and up to $9,250 for Medicare Advantage plans for 2026. And if you're on Original Medicare, there's no cap on certain costs unless you also have supplemental coverage.

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Why One Year Of Savings Isn't Enough

Orman says knowing your MOOP is just the first step. The real question is whether you can actually afford it.

“I want you to confirm ASAP what your household's entire MOOP exposure is,” she wrote. “Then it's time to stand in your truth: Is there enough in your emergency savings account to cover the maximum MOOP for at least two years?”

That two-year buffer matters more than people think. A medical issue late in the year can push you to your annual limit, only for costs to reset in January if treatment continues.

“An injury in October might cause you to hit your annual MOOP, and if care continues into the following January, your out-of-pocket costs start all over again,” Orman explained.

In other words, a single health issue can result in two full years of maximum expenses.

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How To Build A MOOP Emergency Fund

Start by figuring out your exact MOOP number so you know your target, and then break the goal into smaller monthly savings amounts and treat it like a fixed bill you pay yourself.

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