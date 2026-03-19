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marriage
March 19, 2026 10:01 AM 2 min read

After 14-Year Marriage Ends With $1.1M Check And $180K A Year, 'Ramsey Show' Host Tells 40-Year-Old Mom, 'You Don't Have To Work'

A divorce settlement left a newly single mother with more money than she expected to manage.

Susan, a 40-year-old from Dallas, told "The Ramsey Show," her 14-year marriage ended with a sizable financial settlement. She asked hosts Ken Coleman and Jade Warshaw whether she needed a significant job or could live partly on the settlement income.

A Crash Course In Money After Divorce

Susan said she was a stay-at-home mother to two children, ages 14 and 11, throughout the marriage and did not handle household finances.

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After the divorce, she began learning about investing and opened a Roth IRA to understand how to manage the money. "You're going to want to understand it," Warshaw said.

From Settlement To Long-Term Wealth

Attention then shifted to the $715,000 retirement account included in the settlement. Warshaw said the balance could grow to about $8 million by retirement if it remains invested and earns typical market returns without additional contributions.

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"You're going to be very, very wealthy," Coleman said. "And the good news is — you don't have to work."

Susan then raised another question about housing after the divorce. She is renting a home for $3,600 a month, including utilities, and is looking to buy. One property she recently saw was listed for about $500,000.

"So you take just a little bit less than half of the $1.1 million and you’ve got it paid for a house," Coleman said.

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Image: Shutterstock

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