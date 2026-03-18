He's 86 And Still Running His Company. The Son He Planned To Leave It To Passed Away. Dave Ramsey Says, 'Yeah, 'Cause He Was Like 70'

At 86, most people have long stepped away from full-time work. But one caller on the “EntreLeadership” podcast is still running a $3 million property management company with seven employees.

Succession Planning Done Too Late

The business owner had always planned to pass the company to his son. But that plan collapsed when his son passed away unexpectedly. Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey pointed out just how late the plan had been put in place. “Yeah, cuz he was like 70 or 65,” he said. “I mean, your succession plan was like decades late.”

Now, the owner is ready to step away, but his only interested grandchild wants to run the business remotely, and that’s something that doesn't align with the realities of property management.

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Ramsey didn't hesitate. “It's time to walk away,” he said. “You need to sell it or close it or whatever it is you're going to do.” He added that property management simply isn't a remote job. “You can't sit on your couch and manage property. You got to go over there and kick the tires and fix the water heater and all that crap.”

The situation highlights a hard truth about family businesses. Waiting too long to plan succession limits your options. Instead of choosing the best successor, owners are left trying to make whatever is available work.

What Smart Succession Looks Like

Ramsey shared how his own company handled the transition differently. He started the process in his late 40s, gradually handing off responsibility over more than 15 years. Today, he runs only a small portion of the business while his son leads day-to-day operations.

“The more gradual the succession plan, the higher the likelihood of a sustainable plan,” Ramey said.

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That kind of timeline allows the next leader to learn, make mistakes and prove they can handle the role before fully taking over.

For the 86-year-old caller, that window has already passed. With no suitable successor prepared and no time left for a gradual transition, the options are limited.

Actionable Steps For Business Owners

For anyone running a business, this call offers a few takeaways.

Start early. Don't wait until your 60s, 70s, or later to figure out who will take over. Succession planning should begin decades in advance.

Test your successor. Give potential leaders real responsibility over time. Watch how they perform before making any final decisions.

Be honest about fit. Family ties don't guarantee capability. If the next person isn't the right fit, acknowledge it early.

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Have a backup plan. Whether it's selling the business or bringing in outside leadership, always have another option ready.

Know when to exit. If no strong successor exists and you're ready to step away, selling the business may be the best move.

Tools like AdviserMatch can help connect business owners with trusted financial and succession planning experts, ensuring your company has a viable path forward even when family successors aren't an option.

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