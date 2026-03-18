Woman With $1M Net Worth, 35, Dating Man Making $80K Asks If It's Fair To Expect Him To 'Grind It Out Like I Did'

Ambition helped her build financial security early in life — but it also left her questioning what she should expect from a partner.

A 35-year-old investor shared her dilemma on Reddit's r/Money forum. She asked whether it's fair to want her boyfriend to "grind it out like I did" after building a $1 million net worth while dating a man who earns significantly less.

From Overtime Shifts To Seven-Figure Security

The original poster wrote that she developed a conservative mindset about money early in adulthood. She began working full time at 21 and often took overtime while teaching herself about investing and personal finance.

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She bought her first home at 26, renovated it and lived there before listing it on Airbnb. She later turned the property into a long-term rental producing positive cash flow. Her net worth is about $1 million and her annual salary is roughly $170,000.

"I’ve worked my a** off in a male-dominated field for over a decade," the OP wrote. She said those years shaped how she thinks about financial stability and partnership.

A Relationship That Raises Financial Questions

The OP said she met her boyfriend a year before, describing the relationship as emotionally strong. Before the relationship became serious, he spoke about plans to buy a condo, giving the impression he had savings.

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As the relationship progressed, she realized he had limited financial literacy and did not fully understand saving, investing or compound interest.

He earns about $80,000 a year and lives with her rent-free while saving toward a future home purchase. He is saving about $3,000 each month. She said his income could reach about $120,000 within the next three years.

She wrote that the financial gap has begun affecting how she views their future. The OP worries she could carry most of the financial responsibility, especially if they start a family and she steps away from work during maternity leave.

The OP also said she has not told him the full extent of her wealth to keep the relationship financially balanced.

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Reddit Users Weigh In

Reddit users in the comments thread offered varying reactions, with some focusing on the boyfriend's saving habits while others questioned whether the income gap should matter as much as the OP feared.

"A partner saving $3,000 a month on an $80,000 salary is showing real financial commitment regardless of the earnings gap," one commenter wrote.

"Okay not to be a d*** but this would never get posted if the genders were flipped. Never ever in a billion years," another Redditor wrote.

"You don't love him, move on for his sake at least," another user wrote.

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