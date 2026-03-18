Kids Call Dad 'Heartless' For Not Saving Ex-Wife From Eviction — But He Claims She Secretly Stashed $50K In An Emergency Fund While Married

There's a difference between helping family and reopening a tab you already closed—and one dad says he's not putting his card back down.

He Thought They Were Broke—Then Found $50K

The man said the marriage ended after he uncovered something he didn't see coming while working 60–80 hours a week to keep up with bills.

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He said the divorce exposed more financial problems, including spending and credit card debt he didn't know about. The house was sold, and both moved on.

Their kids, who were in high school at the time, are now in college and split time between both parents.

Now She's Struggling—And The Pressure Is On Him

Years later, he said the roles have reversed. He's financially stable and recently bought a home, while his ex-wife is struggling to keep a job and may lose her apartment.

"My kids want me to help her out," he said. "They think I am being heartless."

"I told them their mom's issues are not my problem," he added, saying his kids have since stopped speaking to him.

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People say this isn't really about the money

The responses didn't land in one place—and many focused on what this could cost him beyond dollars.

"You have no reason to care about your ex-wife," one commenter said. "But if this poisons your relationship with your children, is that a price you're willing to pay?"

Others warned that stepping in financially could spiral.

"So, option #3 could be an endless money pit," another commenter said.

Some said the real issue is how he handles his relationship with his kids, not whether he writes a check.

"This isn't an issue about who's right," one commenter said. "It's about coming to an understanding with your kids about what your responsibilities are or aren't."

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There were also blunt takes about the past.

"Tell the kids the divorce is because your ex lied to you repeatedly about finances," one commenter said.

At the same time, others looked at it from the kids' side.

They're watching their mom struggle while their dad is stable. To them, it's not about what happened years ago—it's about what's happening now and who steps in when things fall apart.

That's the split.

He sees a line he already drew years ago. His kids see a parent who could help—and won't.

Situations like this highlight how quickly money decisions can turn emotional — and why some families turn to financial advisors to map out clear boundaries and long-term tradeoffs before stepping in to help.

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