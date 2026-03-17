Former Houston Rockets Guard Kenny Smith Shares How Reggie Miller And Charles Barkley Spoiled Him With Luxury Watches

Two luxury watches marked former Houston Rockets guard Kenny Smith's 50th birthday.

Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller and former Phoenix Suns star Charles Barkley surprised him with the gifts, Smith recently said on the iHeartMedia radio show "Big Boy's Neighborhood."

"He said, ‘I ordered it. Whatever.' So then he comes back with a Rolex," Smith said.

From Cartier To Rolex

Barkley noticed the Cartier watch when Smith wore it and asked where it came from.

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Smith said Miller had given it to him, and Barkley replied that he also had a gift on the way. Smith said he doubted that at first, even after Barkley insisted he had already ordered something and told him not to worry about it.

Barkley later returned with the promised gift — a Rolex.

Smith said the moment reflected the playful competitiveness among the former NBA players, including during gift exchanges among the panel.

When The Inside The NBA Crew Played Santa

Smith and Barkley also work together on "Inside the NBA" on ESPN and ABC, alongside Shaquille O'Neal and host Ernie Johnson.

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Smith said the panelists once exchanged Christmas presents before Johnson eventually ended the tradition because the gifts were becoming too extravagant for television.

He said the presents sometimes escalated quickly, with each person trying to top the last surprise. The exchanges became a running joke among the crew as the gifts grew larger and more elaborate over time.

That tradition reflected the playful dynamic among the group, Smith said.

"I want to get something from Shaq that I’m not going to buy, right?" he said.

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