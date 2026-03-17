Husband Warns $1.8M 'Is Too Tight' Despite $580K Saved And $600K In Retirement — Wife Says Area Homes 'Do Not Come On The Market That Often'

A debate over a $1.8 million home has left one married couple weighing whether to buy now or wait.

The original poster wrote on the r/RealEstate subreddit that he and his wife are weighing whether to buy now or wait until his income rises after residency.

The resident physician said the property fits the life they want to build, yet the price still worries him. "1.8 million [dollars] is too tight," he wrote.

"The numbers scare me," the OP wrote.

Don't Miss:

Strong Savings, But A Heavy Mortgage

The couple's finances look strong on paper. According to the OP, they earn about $380,000 a year before taxes and have built significant savings over time.

They have set aside $580,000 for a home purchase and accumulated roughly $600,000 in retirement accounts. Their emergency fund stands at about $30,000.

The OP also carries about $420,000 in medical school loans and plans to pursue Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

His current residency salary is about $88,000 a year, though he expects that figure to rise sharply once training ends. Within the next two years, he said his income could reach between $400,000 and $500,000 annually.

The house his wife prefers would require about $700,000 down and a mortgage of roughly $1.1 million, with estimated monthly payments around $8,000 — about 38% of their current post-tax income.

Trending: Think you're saving enough for your kids? You might be dangerously off — see why

A Rare Opportunity In Their Preferred Neighborhood

The couple currently rents an apartment measuring about 850 to 900 square feet and pays roughly $3,500 per month.

According to the OP, they have been looking at homes between 2,800 and 3,000 square feet in a neighborhood with top-rated schools. One of those homes costs about $1.8 million, and it is the property his wife prefers.

"Homes in this neighborhood do not come on the market that often," he wrote.

The OP said his wife does not want to buy a smaller home now and upgrade later. Instead, she would rather purchase a home they plan to stay in for the long term.

For readers considering real estate but hesitant to make a full purchase, platforms like Arrived allow investors to buy fractional shares of rental properties. This can provide potential rental income and long-term appreciation without the need for a multi-million-dollar down payment.

See Also: Before you make an offer, ask these 6 questions every homebuyer should know — or face serious regret later.

Family Plans Add Another Variable

Reddit users in the comments thread offered mixed reactions to the couple's plan.

"I actually agree with your wife. Percentage of income as a rule of thumb starts to fall apart at very high housing costs and income levels," one Redditor wrote.

Another commenter pointed to the couple's career paths and expected income growth. "I can understand why you feel anxious, but y’all picked two highly predictable careers that have very predictable earnings boosts coming right up," the user wrote.

Others in the thread urged the OP to think beyond income projections. "I don't know how to write this gracefully but having children creates risks that you don't imagine when you're young and on top of the world," a Redditor wrote.

Read Next: Experts say these common ETF pitfalls can catch new investors off guard

Image: Shutterstock