Ex-Goldman CEO Sounds Alarm on Private Credit: Could the Next Crisis Be Around the Corner?

Warnings that the booming private credit market could echo past financial crises are gaining attention on Wall Street, with former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein among those sounding the alarm.

"It sort of smells like that kind of a moment again," Blankfein said, referring to the 2008 financial crisis. "I don't feel the storm, but the horses are starting to whinny in the corral." He made the remarks during an interview with Citadel Co-Chief Investment Officer Pablo Salame on Bloomberg's "The Big Take" podcast released earlier this month.

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Private Credit Draws Comparisons To 2008

The concerns are drawing comparisons to the 2008 financial crisis. Distress in subprime mortgages helped trigger that collapse, which sent global markets plunging and pushed the U.S. economy into its deepest downturn since the Great Depression.

Market analysts note that the private credit market has grown to roughly the same size as the subprime mortgage market reached before the crash.

Blankfein, who led Goldman Sachs from 2006 to 2018, said long periods of strong markets can lead investors to take on more risk.

"The markets have been very good for a very long time," he said on the podcast. "If everything is always good and there’s no cost, no adverse consequences, you start to lose discipline over time," he added, warning that the erosion of discipline can quietly build risks inside financial markets.

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Opaque Assets And Hidden Risks

Valuing private credit investments can also be difficult because the loans rarely trade in active markets. Unlike publicly traded securities, private loans often change hands infrequently, making it harder for investors to determine whether assets are properly priced.

"One has to worry about opaque assets where there's illiquidity," Blankfein said. "It's very hard to mark to market… there's no precision there."

Without frequent market transactions, testing those valuations can be challenging. Selling even a small portion of a complex private loan to gauge its price may require extensive credit analysis.

"And who's going to do the credit analysis to buy a little smidgen, little piece of something?" Blankfein said.

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Risks For Everyday Investors

Critics warn that the illiquidity and complexity of private assets could expose retirement investors to risks they may not fully understand. Blankfein told Bloomberg that mistakes could carry broader consequences if ordinary investors become more exposed to the sector.

"I would say the consequences of being wrong or having a problem in the account of retirees, i.e., real people, citizens, taxpayers, voters, are much more highly consequential," he said.

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