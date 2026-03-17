'Fine Dining' Chef, 22, Makes $1,800 A Month And Owes $11K On A Broken Car She Can't Afford To Fix — Dave Ramsey Says 'Pick Up 3 Jobs'

When you're working in fine dining, the only thing that should be broken is the yolk on a perfectly poached egg — not your engine.

Stalled out and underwater

Jordan said the car goes back to high school, when her parents helped her get into it. Now the loan is hers, even though the vehicle can't get her to work.

She described herself as working at a "fine dining" restaurant.

"That means you're a sous-chef," Ramsey said.

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Jordan confirmed that was the case. She also works assisting an interior designer, but even juggling both jobs she said she brings in about $1,800 a month.

The repair estimate is what pushed her to call the show. Ramsey initially assumed the car must have been wrecked without insurance.

Jordan clarified that wasn't what happened.

Instead, she said the vehicle had been looked at by multiple mechanics and local shops, and the estimates she kept hearing were roughly $10,000 because of an engine issue.

Ramsey said the numbers didn't add up to him.

"I'm not buying that you owe $11,000 on a car that needs $10,000 worth of repairs," Ramsey said.

He suggested getting someone experienced with engines to take another look and considering whether the vehicle could be sold rather than pouring more money into it.

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Ramsey says the real issue is the paycheck

As the conversation continued, Ramsey quickly turned the focus to Jordan's income.

"You don't make any money," Ramsey said.

Coleman encouraged her to lean harder into her interior design path. She already has the degree and some experience, he pointed out, which could lead to better opportunities than a part-time assistant role.

Ramsey agreed but pushed a faster solution.

"I want you to go pick up three jobs," Ramsey said. "A new interior design job that's a thousand times better than the one you got and two part-time jobs that pay big money."

His reasoning was simple math. If her monthly income jumps into the $3,000 to $4,000 range, the car problem becomes much easier to solve.

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When a repair bill collides with real life

Situations like Jordan's—where a single mechanical failure transforms a manageable budget into a financial crisis—are becoming the American norm. When a repair bill rivals the actual value of a car, many drivers are left stranded both on the road and in their bank accounts.

While experts preach the necessity of a safety net, “real life” often tells a different story. According to Bankrate's 2026 Emergency Savings Report, 53% of Americans lack the liquidity to cover even a modest $1,000 surprise.

For readers facing similar tight budgets, Money Pickle connects individuals with vetted fiduciary financial advisors who can help build emergency funds, tackle debt, and create a sustainable plan—even on a modest income.

The study found that while some could pull from savings, a combined 43% would be forced to take on debt or slash their essential spending just to stay afloat. Most alarming? Nearly a quarter of the country has no emergency cushion at all.

For a professional earning under $2,000 a month, building a $10,000 buffer isn’t just a challenge — it's a multiyear marathon. Jordan, however, is already ahead of the curve. She has managed to save $4,500 and is actively studying the “baby steps” to financial stability. She has the discipline; now she just needs the income to match.

Ramsey's recipe for her recovery is direct: aggressively scale her earnings, find a more realistic solution for the car, and attack the debt before it stalls her future.

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