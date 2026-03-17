Dad Living On Tight Budget Weighs Leaving California To Improve Quality Of Life And Boost Savings — Dave Ramsey Says 'I Would Move Tomorrow'

Ken from Los Angeles had been doing well financially, but with his income declining, the state's high cost of living has left him questioning his future. He is torn between staying in California and moving to a cheaper state to improve his family's quality of life.

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Ramsey told Ken the only reason to stay put somewhere you're unhappy is if there's a clear prize waiting at the end. In Ken's case, he sees no such reward.

"What’s the prize on the other side of sticking it out in Los Angeles?" Ramsey said. "It sounds like you’re just gonna endure to the end of your life and then you die."

Ken told Ramsey that he and his wife have been feeling the pinch watching friends take vacations they can't afford. He's hesitant to move because his son, a high school sophomore, has a circle of friends and he doesn't want to disrupt his schooling before he graduates.

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‘I'm Out Of There'

Ramsey recommended that Ken focus on the long-term benefits of the move. He said kids adjust easily, and moving to a city that saves money, opens opportunities, and improves life beats staying stuck in indecision.

"Your quality of life on a daily basis and an annual basis is going to increase considerably," Ramsey said. "I’m out of there, dude, just based on what you’re telling me. I would move tomorrow."

‘It's Done'

Ramsey told Ken that if he's miserable where he is, it could affect his kids. Children can sense tension and stress, and living in that kind of environment isn't good for them.

"The vibe in your house, your kids pick up on the vibe," Ramsey said. "They pick up on the disappointment that’s in the air, the gritted teeth, I’m gonna stick it out, that’s in the air. So, I wouldn’t stick it. It’s done."

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