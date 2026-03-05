Scrolling through TikTok or Reddit during tax season, you might get the impression that forming a limited liability company is some kind of financial cheat code. Want to write off your mortgage? Start an LLC. Want to deduct groceries? Start an LLC. Thinking about buying a G-Wagon or Range Rover and expensing the whole thing? There's a video for that, too.

The reality is far less exciting. Tax professionals across online forums keep repeating the same message: forming an LLC doesn’t magically turn personal spending into business deductions.

The LLC Myth That Won't Go Away

One Reddit user recently posted a public service announcement: “No, you can’t form an LLC to deduct your new car (or other personal expenses).” The post quickly gained traction, with certified public accountants and tax lawyers backing it up.

Here's the core issue. According to the IRS, a single-member LLC is typically treated as a “disregarded entity” for federal tax purposes. In plain English, that means the IRS treats the business and the owner as the same person unless you elect otherwise. If you personally couldn't deduct something, the LLC usually can't either.

As one CPA put it, “an LLC by itself doesn't magically change your taxes.”

The IRS rule is straightforward: to deduct something as a business expense, it must be “ordinary and necessary” for a real trade or business. Personal expenses are not deductible. That includes groceries, personal car payments, mortgage payments and dinners with family members.

Another commenter summed it up even more directly. “Regardless of filing status,” they said, “Personal expenses are never deductible. Never.”

Buying a luxury SUV through an LLC doesn't change that. Section 179 of the tax code does allow certain business assets to be expensed in the first year, including some vehicles. But there are strict requirements. The vehicle must be used more than 50% for business, documentation must support that use, and deduction limits apply. It's not a blanket loophole.

TikTok Hacks And Real-World Consequences

Lifehacker recently highlighted several viral tax “hacks” making the rounds online. Among them: hiring your kids so they can fund a Roth IRA, writing off your dog as a guard dog and forming an LLC to deduct personal bills.

Some of these strategies are based on real tax rules. But the details matter.

Hiring your child can be legitimate if the work is real, age-appropriate and reasonably paid. Paying a toddler thousands of dollars for “modeling” with no real business purpose? That's a different story.

Lifehacker reports that the same goes for claiming a pet as a guard dog. If the dog is trained and genuinely protects a business property, certain costs may qualify. Your family’s corgi that occasionally barks at the mail carrier likely doesn't.

Before forming any entity to “save on taxes,” it's worth talking to a qualified tax professional who can review your specific situation. What makes for a great viral video rarely results in solid tax planning.

Image: Imagn