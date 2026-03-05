In today’s economy, it seems some people are pulling ahead while others are falling behind, a split often described as a K-shaped economy. Asset owners see wealth rise, while wage earners struggle to keep up with higher costs, widening the gap within the middle class.

A recent discussion in the r/MiddleClassFinance community asked a direct question: How do you know which arm of the K-shaped economy you’re on?

One of the most repeated answers summed up the mood: “If you don’t know, you’re in the lower leg.” Others echoed the same idea, suggesting that people who are truly on the winning side usually don’t have to wonder.

Follow The Assets

Most commenters boiled it down to ownership.

“If you own assets: stocks, real estate, a business, then you’re up,” one person wrote. “If no assets, you’re probably down. Salary increases can’t keep up with the rising costs of everything.”

Another simplified it even further: “Bottom arm: Prices go up => You prioritize what to buy with your limited funds. Top arm: Prices go up => you buy the same stuff and just pay extra.”

For many, the dividing line wasn’t income alone. “If your income and assets are compounding faster than inflation, you’re on the upper arm,” one person said. “If rising costs are outpacing your income and limiting your ability to save or invest, you’re on the lower arm.”

Several people pointed to net worth as the clearest test. “Is your net worth higher or lower than it was a year ago?” one asked. “If your assets are growing faster than your expenses are rising, you’re on the right arm. If you’re dipping into savings or adding debt just to keep the same lifestyle, that’s your answer.”

Others focused on everyday behavior. If you care at all about the price of gas and are aware of the prices of specific items at the grocery store, you’re likely not in the upper arm of the K.

Asset Rich, Cash Flow Tight

But the conversation wasn’t purely binary.

A large group described feeling like they were on both arms at once. Their retirement accounts and home equity were rising, yet their monthly budgets felt tighter than ever.

“Asset-wise, doing better than 90% of our peers age-wise. Weekly cashflow? Pretty strapped,” one person wrote.

“My investments and net worth have been growing, but I feel the rise in expenses in my operating budget,” another added. “That’s why I’m middle class.”

In other words, for many, wealth is growing on paper, but it doesn’t necessarily help buy groceries or cover childcare.

One commenter argued that primary home equity shouldn’t be counted when judging financial flexibility. “Yes definitionally that equity counts on your net worth… but that positive equity does next to nothing for you day to day,” they wrote.

Most agreed that scale also matters.

One commenter illustrated it with simple math. If investments return 10% and inflation is 4%, someone with $10,000 invested might gain $600 after inflation. With $1 million invested, that gain becomes $60,000, which could more than cover middle-class cost increases.

Others framed it in personal terms. “Are you comfortable right now?" one posted. "There’s your answer.” Another wrote, “Are things seeming easier or more difficult?”

In the end, the thread suggested the K-shaped economy isn’t abstract. It’s visible in grocery aisles, retirement accounts and monthly budgets. If your wealth is accelerating and price hikes barely register, you’re likely on the upper arm. If costs keep climbing and you’re treading water despite working just as hard, you’re probably not.

Image: Shutterstock