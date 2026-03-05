More and more individual investors are turning to artificial intelligence for stock research and investing to gain an edge over the market.

A Reddit user recently said he used AI startup Anthropic's Claude Opus 4.6 large language model to build a stock-picking system based on Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK, BRK.B)) Chair Warren Buffett's investing philosophy. The goal of the experiment was simple: test how effective AI could be at selecting stocks and see how that model-driven portfolio might have performed in hindsight.

The Redditor fed the LLM Buffett's investor letters from 1977 through 2024, asking it to extract the most common investing principles and build a scoring system around them. The model was given a blind sample of 50 stocks with financial data only: 20 Berkshire-style holdings, 15 value candidates and 15 speculative stocks.

Let's take a look at some of the important and surprising picks of the AI model.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL, GOOG)) was the biggest holding in the portfolio designed by AI. The stock is up 71% over the past year. Berkshire Hathaway owns a $5.59 billion stake in the company as of the end of December.

Visa

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares are down 12% over the past year. Berkshire has a $2.91 billion stake in the payments giant as of the end of last year.

Procter & Gamble

Though Berkshire Hathaway has owned Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) in the past, the stock is not part of its current portfolio. PG shares are down 4.3% over the past 12 months.

Coinbase Global

"It does a good job of looking like a value stock with ~39% profit margin and low debt right now," he said. "Depending on how you see this experiment, the Coinbase pick could mean a good thing or a bad thing."

Texas Instruments

Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) shares recently took a hit along with other financial data stocks amid concerns that AI could disrupt the industry. The stock is down 13% over the past month. Berkshire owns a $12.6 billion stake in the company.

