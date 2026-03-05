An inheritance of 150,000 Canadian dollars ($109,672) is putting a 30-year-old homeowner at odds with her parents.

Kate of Kingston, Ontario, told "The Ramsey Show" hosts Dave Ramsey and Rachel Cruze she plans to use the funds to finish funding her emergency savings and pay down her mortgage.

Applying the inheritance would eliminate roughly 80% of the loan balance and reduce monthly obligations.

Her parents recommend a different approach. They want her to invest the money in retirement accounts and set aside a portion for home repairs. Probate is nearing completion of the estate.

Two Separate Questions

The tension traces back to earlier financial support. Years ago, her parents gave her and her husband CA$110,000 to help buy their first home. Kate said her parents manage their finances well and set a strong example. She said she does not feel pressured.

"Why do your parents get a vote in this?" Ramsey asked.

Kate said the earlier gift makes her feel she should take their input seriously.

Ramsey said the situation involves two issues: how to use the inheritance and whether her parents should direct the decision. He said she should treat the family dynamic and the financial decision as two separate matters.

The Line Between Advice And Control

"They’re walking all in your yard with muddy boots," Ramsey said. He said adults can seek advice and still make independent decisions without parental approval.

Cruze asked what her parents were recommending, saying she had only heard Kate's plan.

Cruze said investing is not harmful, but building stability first creates more flexibility. She said if Kate is concerned about disappointing her parents, she can share her reasoning.

"Do what you wanna do with your money," Ramsey said.

Image: Shutterstock