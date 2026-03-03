A real estate professional with 13 years in the business says there's a growing problem hurting homebuyers, and most people aren't talking about it.

“The student loan thing nobody’s talking about is quietly wrecking mortgage approvals,” the poster wrote in a recent Reddit thread. “It’s not getting enough attention.”

They pointed to recent Federal Reserve data showing 16% of student loan balances are delinquent. That alone is concerning. But the bigger issue, they argued, is how even one late payment can snowball when someone tries to buy a house.

Don't Miss:

How One Late Payment Can Change Everything

According to the original poster, one delinquent student loan payment can drop a borrower's credit score. That lower score can result in a higher mortgage rate, sometimes by half a percentage point or more.

The OP gave an example of “the guy with the best income I’ve worked with this year,” who was quoted 6.9% instead of 6.4% because of a student loan issue. The borrower didn't even realize their loan had transferred to a new servicer, and autopay stopped working.

“Autopay didn’t carry over, and nobody flagged it for 60 days,” the poster wrote. “Credit score doesn’t know the difference. Lender doesn’t care. The rate goes up either way.”

That difference in rate can add $100 to $200 per month on a typical home loan. Over time, that adds up to tens of thousands of dollars.

And if the credit report shows multiple 120-day late payments within the past year, some lenders won't approve the mortgage at all.

“One late is painful,” the poster added. “Multiple 120+ day lates in the last year is basically a full stop.”

Trending: Motley Fool's analysts have built a new lineup of passive ETFs — explore which "Foolish" strategy fits your investment goals.

Autopay Problems And Servicer Transfers

The thread quickly turned into a debate about responsibility. Some commenters argued it's simple.

“So if you’re not paying current loans you don’t get new ones,” one person responded. “That’s what credit score is for.” Another added, “What I would do is not be delinquent on my debt. Solved.”

But others pushed back, saying student loan servicing can be chaotic, especially after the pandemic payment pause.

Several borrowers shared stories of loans transferring to new companies without clear notice. Autopay didn't carry over. Emails went to old college accounts. In some cases, people said they weren't contacted until they were 60 or 90 days late.

One commenter said their credit score dropped from 825 to 580 after a 90-day delinquency they didn't know about. Another described logging into their portal repeatedly, only to see conflicting information about whether payments were due.

See Also: Get Matched With a Fiduciary Advisor for a Complimentary 1-on-1 Strategy Session

At the same time, many commenters said borrowers still have to monitor their accounts.

“You’d think it’s not that complicated to check your checking account once a month,” one person wrote.

The disagreement highlighted a bigger issue: even financially responsible borrowers can get caught off guard when systems change.

Why This Matters For Homebuyers

Mortgage underwriters in the thread confirmed that student loans factor into debt-to-income ratios and credit evaluations. Deferred loans are often still counted in calculations. And once a 90-day delinquency hits a credit report, it's not easy to undo.

The key takeaway repeated by industry voices: check your credit report at least 12 months before shopping for a home. Log into student loan portals monthly. Don't assume autopay is working.

With student loan payments fully restarted and millions of borrowers adjusting after years of forbearance, this may be one issue homebuyers can't afford to ignore.

Read Next: Instead of buying someone else's ETF, build an index around your own thesis with Public's AI tools. Get started and see if you qualify for the 1% match.

Image: Shutterstock